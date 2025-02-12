The pope barks up the wrong tree

As if the minions of the walled-off Vatican haven't been annoying enough in their many calls for the U.S. to reward illegal mass migration, Pope Francis has decided to weigh in on the matter, in a letter to his mostly hand-picked bishops, which rather obviously was intended for the U.S. voters, including the majority of Catholics who voted for President Trump.

He writes:

4. I have followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations. The rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality. At the same time, one must recognize the right of a nation to defend itself and keep communities safe from those who have committed violent or serious crimes while in the country or prior to arrival. That said, the act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness. 5. This is not a minor issue: an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalized. The true common good is promoted when society and government, with creativity and strict respect for the rights of all — as I have affirmed on numerous occasions — welcomes, protects, promotes and integrates the most fragile, unprotected and vulnerable. This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration. However, this development cannot come about through the privilege of some and the sacrifice of others. What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly. 6. Christians know very well that it is only by affirming the infinite dignity of all that our own identity as persons and as communities reaches its maturity. Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups. In other words: the human person is not a mere individual, relatively expansive, with some philanthropic feelings! The human person is a subject with dignity who, through the constitutive relationship with all, especially with the poorest, can gradually mature in his identity and vocation. The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the “Good Samaritan” (cf. Lk 10:25-37), that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception. [3] 7. But worrying about personal, community or national identity, apart from these considerations, easily introduces an ideological criterion that distorts social life and imposes the will of the strongest as the criterion of truth. 8. I recognize your valuable efforts, dear brother bishops of the United States, as you work closely with migrants and refugees, proclaiming Jesus Christ and promoting fundamental human rights. God will richly reward all that you do for the protection and defense of those who are considered less valuable, less important or less human! 9. I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of good will, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters. With charity and clarity we are all called to live in solidarity and fraternity, to build bridges that bring us ever closer together, to avoid walls of ignominy and to learn to give our lives as Jesus Christ gave his for the salvation of all.

Somehow, guys like corrupt, abortion-promoting Joe Biden, or communist impoverisher Nicolas Maduro, or the Christian-persecuting oligarchs of China never drew a peep out of him, and often got lot of affirmation from him, but democratically elected President Trump, who is trying to restore rule of law at the border after a multi-million-strong illegal mass entry of migrants organized by the country's enemies, is different.

It certainly was an odd choice of world leaders for him to go all Jonathan Edwards on, given the impressive selection out there, and does call attention to many Americans' minds the extent to which the Vatican, through its NGO charities, is upset about Trump's cash cutoffs.

That said, the letter mostly highlights how little he knows about the U.S., the realities of the global migrant trade and how muddled his thinking is.

His letter opens with a blase description of "the phenomenon of migration," as if the ten or twenty million people flowing into the U.S. illegally kind of just happened out of thin air:

1. The journey from slavery to freedom that the People of Israel traveled, as narrated in the Book of Exodus, invites us to look at the reality of our time, so clearly marked by the phenomenon of migration, as a decisive moment in history to reaffirm not only our faith in a God who is always close, incarnate, migrant and refugee, but also the infinite and transcendent dignity of every human person. [1]

Actually, it was quite an organized effort by America's enemies -- from Nicaragua's dirty little Marxist dictator, Daniel Ortega, who has actually said that he sought to inflict "migrant warfare" onto the U.S., only because he didn't have an army big enough to take ours on (which I wrote about here and here), to socialist dictators like Nicolas Maduro and Fidel Castro who ran their economies into the ground and emptied their prisons to set off waves of mass migration to take pressure off their regimes as well as benefit from their remittances. They like the migrants' money, they just don't like them.

Nations such as China and leftist-ruled Colombia also put their snoots in the trough, with Chinese government officials organizing mass migration into the states, the better to infiltrate spies, while Colombian officials profited from migrants paying crossing fees to exploit them that way, often at the expense of their own citizens. Colombia's Marxist ex-narcoguerilla president, Gustavo Petro, stated in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly that he, too, was initiating migrant warfare on the U.S., because he viewed Americans as racist and life in the U.S. as an entitlement.

It also was the organized effort of Mexico's notorious drug cartels who sought to expand their markets into the U.S. through migrant warfare, too, using the world's lower middle classes as battering rams, the better to distract the Border Patrol into the care and feeding of migrants, while they carried on their dirty work of exporting fentanyl and other poisons into the U.S. undisturbed. Unlike the others, they were particularly computer savvy, developing and mastering social media to reach the four corners of the Earth, the better to entice would-be migrants to enter the U.S. illegally which they would not have done otherwise. After that, they profited substantially from migrant "crossing fees," too. That more than anything triggered "the phenomenon" the pope speaks of -- it wasn't particular crises in pretty much every country on Earth that triggered refugee waves as in the past, it was smuggling rackets developing apps and advertising for 'clients' on TikTok, Facebook, and other social media, knowing that it would draw millions of takers and once they got paid, Uncle Sam would take care of them from there, which was another selling point to rope them in. Their history of abuse of migrants on the way, is horrific.

That makes the U.S. the victim, not the victimizer, as it seeks to restore order on the border it has that up until these criminal regimes came along, never even needed a border wall. The U.S. is actually the victim here -- of criminal cartels, Marxist dictators, failed third world satraps, and greedy profiteers who beat up the migrants pretty good before they dump them into the U.S. without authorization.

Has there ever been a word of reproach about "human dignity" from the pope on those perpetrators of the migrant crisis into the U.S.? Any criticism of Nicolas Maduro who made his country poor as he plundered it in the name of socialism, creating poor people where there once were rich and middle class ones, and then shoving them out the door, the better to profit from their remittances? Any word of reproach for Daniel Ortega who organized this inhuman trade, or the cartels, which are so depraved they often worship the devil?

The pope was utterly silent when he could have spoken up about the "human dignity" there. He also said nothing when a United Nations study found Venezuela to be literally a death-squad regime. His insulting advice to Venezuela's battered opposition, robbed of election after election after election that they actually won from the votes of the truly impoverished, was to "dialogue" with these pirates.

“Once again”, Pope Francis said on Sunday, “I would like to express my closeness to the beloved people of Venezuela, who have been particularly hard hit by the continuing crisis”. Addressing the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus, the Pope asked the faithful to join him in asking the Lord “to inspire and enlighten the parties involved, so that they can reach an agreement as soon as possible that will put an end to the suffering of the people for the good of the country and of the entire region”.

Once again, as with the migration "phenomenon," the "crisis" in Venezuela (this one in 2019) just weirdly happened, there was no perpetrator, no Trump to scold, and socialism along with evil thieving leaders behind it had absolutely nothing to do with it. Bad guys, it seems, are just helpless bystanders when bad things happen.

Rather than opine about their attitude to human dignity, he turns his ire to President Trump, and gets a shot in at J.D. Vance when he distorts what Vance said, which was taken from the writings of St. Augustine, about orders of love, summing it up as a "concentric expansion of interests."

You never heard him rebuke Hugo Chavez or Nicolas Maduro when they brought up Jesus, which they often do and did, running their death squad regime on the side and making themselves billionaires. Only Vance, see, is the bad guy, for attempting to philosophically describe why he favored protecting this country first.

And his claims about "extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment," are hard to read too, given that it's not the poorest of the poor who migrate, but the lower middle classes of various developing countries who come, typically after a period of rising wages. That's just what the science and studies say.

There are cases of real refugees, who are very different from the migrants who have come into the U.S. illegally -- they are known for going home when the crisis abates in their home countries and taking the first country of refuge when it is offered. Those people should always be protected, but that's not who's been coming in much at all.

The migrants here often are recipients of asylum in other countries, as the mass of discarded identification cards at the border demonstrates, looking for asylum in the U.S. after passing through multiple countries in search of the best benefit package. They are coached in the way to get in by various NGOs with an interest in keeping the migrant flow coming in order to justify and expand their own fundings, and Catholic Charities offers them legal advice on how to battle U.S. immigration law to their advantage.

It's a bad use for funds that claim to be feeding and clothing and sheltering the helpless, given that these people aren't helpless, many have been around the migrant block before, they don't have true asylum cases, and dishonesty in applying seems to be a substitute for legitimate admission. That's a racket, not an authentic corporal work of mercy.

It's infuriating how he distorts the story to suggest that the U.S. is somehow doing these people wrong by repatriating them and any desire for rule of law or effort to restore it in their country is illegitimate.

The U.S. takes in one million legal immigrants a year, and does not beat, stuff into car seats, rape, extort, cane, sell, or rob the immigrants who do not belong here on the way out pretty well nullifies the pope's argument about treating migrants humanely. The U.S. already treats them humanely on their repatriation flights out, free of charge.

And yes, immigration to the U.S. is a privilege, not an entitlement, as the pope infuriatingly suggests. Nobody has a right to live here without authorization, that's a simple function of nations have rights to control their borders, as the Catechism of the Catholic Church says. Only someone who thinks of the U.S. as a bottomless pit of money, as the Marxist cartoons show, not a nation, would think otherwise.

That there are a lot of people to repatriate is not evil in itself, but merely a function of a lot entering illegally.

But the pope sees none of that, let alone the massive crime, disruption and costs that the immoral and inhuman migrant trade brings, done by scheming enemies of the U.S. around the world.

The pope has no business blaming the victims in this matter, let alone meddling with our elections and political choices. The only thing one can conclude from this letter with all its distorted facts is that he simply hates the U.S., or at a minimum is unable to listen to us, a sad thing in someone who takes a lot of money from the U.S., but doesn't understand a thing about it. A little humility would do him some good. He's barking up the wrong tree.

Image: Grok, AI-generated