Blood boiler: Daniel Ortega's role in organizing U.S. migrant crisis is bigger than thought

Is the migrant crisis plaguing the U.S. just the spontaneous movement of the globe's peoples to the U.S. ... or the work of an evil little banana-republic dictator plotting to take down the U.S.?

Based on a new report from Agence France-Presse, which ran on the Voice of America's website, it actually looks like the latter:

... analysts say that the government of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, a longtime nemesis of the United States, has deliberately made it easier for migrants to bypass the Darien by flying straight into his country and then heading north overland. Manuel Orozco, a migration expert at the Washington-based Inter-American Dialogue, told AFP that Ortega's government was facilitating "the business of a network of international air services" so that migrants "can reach the border with Mexico and the United States faster." "We collected data from more than 500 charter flights," said Orozco, adding that between April and June, airport authorities had hired "private companies located in Dubai to train officials in the international handling of paperwork for these types of flights."

That is some incredible news -- the little Marxist creep actually has a masterplan to inflict migrants onto the U.S. in a bid to destroy it. The man once called "the little dictator" by the great Ronald Reagan can now see that he's got an able partner in Joe Biden, who has provided him with just the right policies to make his Ortega Plan happen.

Already, we have been noticing signs of something going on with that Marxist thug.

Back in October, Ortega was caught organizing charter flights from Haiti at inflated prices for himself, in order to bring as many illegals as possible to Nicaragua as the starting off point for their journey to el norte.

Last October 26, I wrote this:

Nicaragua's communist gerontocrat, Daniel Ortega, is literally gathering them up and flying them in from Haiti and Cuba in order to provide them a landing pad in Nicaragua for the next flight, courtesy of Joe Biden, onward into the states. Call it the Ortega Express, for Haitian and Cuban illegals. The charter airlines have flown as many as 31,000 people out of Haiti, which would represent nearly 60% of the Haitians arriving to the U.S. border, Orozco’s data shows. Over the same period, some 172 flights have carried 17,000 people from Cuba to Nicaragua. ...and... Things came to a head this weekend, when local media reported that in 48 hours, 27 charter flights from Haiti had landed in Nicaragua. Ortega's not even waiting around for his own nationals to get fed up enough with his one-man rule to want to leave, there aren't enough of them to create some hurt, so he's seeking them out in other countries such as Haiti -- and doing it explicitly as "migrant warfare" as the Associated Press put it, with political aims of his own.

Now it turns out that that was just one leg of his plan, he's been organizing flights in from everywhere, turning his country into Grand Central Station for illegals ahead of their journey northward.

Here's one such Ortega op they found in Paris, according to WION:

Amid the controversy over the Legend Airlines flight bound for Nicaragua, carrying 303 Indians, which was halted in France over alleged human trafficking suspicions, a travel agent from Punjab has revealed alarming details to a local media outlet. He reportedly said that nearly 600 Indians are awaiting similar flights in Dubai and after the modus operandi was exposed, the agents were prompted to advise these individuals to make a return to their homeland. The agent reportedly said, "Now that the modus operandi has been exposed, agents have asked them to return to India. According to my information, 500 to 600 immigrants are in Dubai." The agent, while speaking to the Indian Express newspaper, disclosed that the flight that was grounded was the third such flight to Nicaragua in 2023 alone.

Unbelievable, just the quantity and scope of the migrant transfers.

And yes, it is part of a plot against the U.S. and a cash cow for Ortega's regime, too:

AFP continues:

Orozco said that the Nicaraguan government, which has remained silent on the matter, benefits from the cost of visas or tourist cards, depending on the nationality of the arriving passenger, as well as landing taxes. He said that for Nicaragua, the new air route is an "opportunity to worsen the migration crisis to the United States and, in the process, make money."

An opportunity to worsen the migrant crisis? Ortega's right there on the spot.

The implications of this de facto Marxist human-trafficking operation against us are pretty serious for the U.S.

According to Fox News:

Migrant numbers at the southern border in December have broken the record for monthly encounters, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources tell Fox News -- just as U.S. and Mexico officials met this week and discussed the benefits of "regularizing" those in the country illegally. Sources say there have been more than 276,000 migrant encounters in December so far, already making it the highest month on record. The previous record was set in September when officials saw 269,735 encounters. The number includes illegal immigrants encountered between ports of entry and migrants entering at ports of entry via the CBP One app.

Anybody want to think a guy with these nakedly anti-U.S. motives and calculated destruction plans isn't seeding a few Nicaraguan, Cuban, Chinese, or Venezuelan agents to work against the U.S. within the mass Joe Biden is letting in? Not to mention, terrorists from the Middle East? We'll learn all about it when something bad happens, or the FBI makes a ''worst ever" spy bust.

The shocking thing is that the Biden administration doesn't seem to have a plan to stop him. They're out lapdogging with Mexico, giving much and getting little, based on the meetings disclosed this week. Mexico may be profiteering here and there, and certainly is allied with Ortega but Ortega is the mastermind.

As for Nicaragua, the State Department seems to be onto him and has issued sanctions, but it hasn't been enough to get Ortega's attention.

Where are the sanctions that bite? Where is the call to yank free trade with this pariah state? Nicaragua trades half its trade volume with the U.S., maybe shutting that down for a while will get Ortega's attention. Better still, where are the calls to tax or ban Nicaraguan remittances? Just yesterday, Nicaragua reported new record remittances for 2023, some $4.24 billion coming in, with 60% of it coming from the U.S. That's up 47% from the year earlier, according to Reuters. The State Department said that in 2021, Nicaragua received $1.4 billion, or 11% of Nicaragua's GDP, so obviously the remittance gusher is growing by leaps and bounds. It must be about a third, or even half of GDP by now. And for Ortega, that means the good times are rolling. What does Ortega have to run a liveable state for, now that he has all that American money coming in?

Bottom line is: Why isn't the U.S. using leverage there?

And if there isn't that much to sanction left, where is the blockade? This dictator is at least one of the masterminds behind this border surge, and why we are seeing people from unlikely places such as Guinea and Cameroon rolling on in to make phony "asylum" claims. They're bankrupting U.S. cities, driving down worker wages, flooding schools, filling jails, and inundating hospitals. Biden goes right along with it, but he's paying for it with his public approval rating. But his response has been pathetic.

The U.S. needs to be slamming Nicaragua for this slimey little game they're playing. Remittances must be taxed if not banned. Free trade must be yanked. Members of the dictatorship must be sanctioned harder than they already are, with all of their relatives added. Anyone found to be coming in through Nicaragua needs to have his asylum claim rejected on the spot. If there isn't enough to sanction, then start hitting Nicaragua's other trading partners, particularly China. And throw Nicaragua out of all the international organizations it claims to be a member in good standing in.

The U.S. needs to show Ortega what a real blockade looks like and stop him dead in his tracks. Make him wish he had Cuba's "blockade," because the one he's earned needs to be much harder.

And send him pictures of Manuel Noriega.

Image: Ricardo Patiño, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED