A hissy fit, not a constitutional crisis

Who knew that the Stones had the Democrats in mind when they sang about that woman who kept having nervous breakdowns? Did Mick have Senator Elizabeth Warren in mind? or Rep. Maxine Waters? I saw a lot women screaming on TV saying that the Constitution was in crisis and that bad stuff is coming our way.

It's mid-February and the Democrats can't keep up with President Trump. So it's time to go "nervous breakdown" or the "constitutional crisis card." So here we go -- the constitutional crisis is here and fasten your seat belts. The coup is coming. Look out for the tanks because they are rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue any moment. With Pres. Trump is in the lead tank and Elon Musk in the next.

The Wall Street Journal nailed it:

Well, that was fast. The same people who predicted Donald Trump would be a dictator now say a “constitutional crisis” has already arrived, barely three weeks into his Presidency. They’re overwrought as usual, and readers may appreciate a less apocalyptic breakdown about Mr. Trump’s actions and whether they do or don’t breach the normal checks and balances. Mr. Trump’s domestic-policy decisions so far strike us as falling into three categories. Most rest on strong legal ground. Some are legally debatable and could go either way in court. In still others Mr. Trump appears to be breaking current law deliberately to tee up cases that will go to the Supreme Court to restore what he considers to be constitutional norms. None of these is a constitutional crisis.

That's it. Going crazy on TV attacking Musk and Trump is not proof of a constitutional crisis. It simply confirms that there are a lot of screamers on the other side who don’t know why they lost the election.

Another point to remember is that no court has opined on any of this. An order from a local Democrat judge (who was obviously selected on purpose) is not a court opinion. Let's see what happens when it goes to the Appeals Court.

The larger point is that the crisis is actually is happening with the Democrats. They are out of ideas and have simply unleashed a modern "hissy fit" on the country. Maybe this is why they keep losing the male vote.

