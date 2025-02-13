First the noise... now the signal

Following the tectonic shift of the American political landscape on January 20th, it will take the new administration many months (if not years) to rearrange and restore the fragile infrastructure left behind.

By willy-nilly expansion of the government´s reach, the Biden regime generated an immense amount of noise, which literally drowned out most sensible and (and almost all) disagreeable discourse. Not only did they use the MSM, as the Soviets used Pravda, to support a vast array of Marxist policies, but also many lined their pockets with ill-gotten gains by abusing their governmental power.

Here is a small sample of some of the noisiest issues, which were almost entirely self-inflicted:

The Biden Noise:

DEI -- Forced DEI policies throughout the government at the expense of merit.

-- Forced DEI policies throughout the government at the expense of merit. Borders -- Four years of open borders, welcoming in over eight million immigrants, most of whom were illegal and scarcely vetted for criminal and/or terrorist backgrounds.

-- Four years of open borders, welcoming in over eight million immigrants, most of whom were illegal and scarcely vetted for criminal and/or terrorist backgrounds. Deficits -- Annual, unsustainable federal deficits averaging >$1.9 trillion for four years, causing inflationary distress throughout the U.S. economy.

-- Annual, unsustainable federal deficits averaging >$1.9 trillion for four years, causing inflationary distress throughout the U.S. economy. Climate Change -- Extensive shutdown of the fossil fuel industry, declaring climate change an existential threat to the world.

-- Extensive shutdown of the fossil fuel industry, declaring climate change an existential threat to the world. COVID – Regime-wide cover-up by Fauci, his Pharma cronies, and the MSM, with no effort at accountability.

– Regime-wide cover-up by Fauci, his Pharma cronies, and the MSM, with no effort at accountability. Endless Wars -- Following the disastrous retreat from Afghanistan, the Biden regime gave huge financial, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine after Russia´s Feb 2022 invasion facilitating total casualties estimated to be over a million.

The overwhelming November election sweep of the House, Senate, and White House was a clarion call for smaller government and big policy and personnel changes in our leadership. As attributed to Einstein: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Thanks to the self-correcting mechanisms of the U.S. Constitution, our American electorate recognized the insanity of progressive politics and voted to begin the arduous task of implementing the necessary changes.

Here is a small sample of some of those signals of policy corrections, already well underway at this date:

The Trump Signals:

DEI EOs -- Cancel DEI policies in all government agencies, including the military.

-- Cancel DEI policies in all government agencies, including the military. Border EOs -- Complete construction of the Mexican/American border wall; DHS beginning deportation of illegal immigrants with criminal records; hiring thousands of additional ICE officers; ending sanctuary cities.

-- Complete construction of the Mexican/American border wall; DHS beginning deportation of illegal immigrants with criminal records; hiring thousands of additional ICE officers; ending sanctuary cities. Deficits -- DOGE´s initial goal of cutting federal spending by an ambitious $2 trillion, and substantially reducing the 2.3 million federal workforce. Plans to possibly eliminate some of the over 400 federal agencies and consolidate others.

-- DOGE´s initial goal of cutting federal spending by an ambitious $2 trillion, and substantially reducing the 2.3 million federal workforce. Plans to possibly eliminate some of the over 400 federal agencies and consolidate others. Climate Change -- Declared national energy emergency and issued EO to withdraw from Paris Climate Accord.

-- Declared national energy emergency and issued EO to withdraw from Paris Climate Accord. COVID -- Immediate withdrawal from the WHO, which was complicit in the Wuhan Lab coverup. Rescinded COVID vaccine mandates. Removed Fauci´s security coverage.

-- Immediate withdrawal from the WHO, which was complicit in the Wuhan Lab coverup. Rescinded COVID vaccine mandates. Removed Fauci´s security coverage. Endless Wars – Trump now aggressively negotiating to end the Ukraine war.

Although these initiatives promote clear, actionable changes that directly address the concerns of the majority of the American people, they will be loudly opposed by all those who have gained substantial power and money from the progressive policies of the Biden regime. This resistance will quickly dampen the Trump honeymoon period, and reduce the critical efficacy of many of these programs.

Let´s hope that the new regime has the fortitude, wisdom, and stick-to-itiveness to carry out these important new initiatives.

Mr. Bill McCauley is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and former Navy helicopter pilot. He is a retired partner from the First Boston Corporation and recently retired as CEO of the hedge fund III Capital Management. Bill currently serves as Chairman of Downtowner, an industry leader in micro transit.

Image: White House