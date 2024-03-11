Has Haiti been taken over by cannibals?

On Joe Biden's watch, Haiti has fallen into complete chaos, costing the U.S. another embassy.

The government is not functioning at all and barbarians have taken over.

The New York Post reports that it's come to this:

Haiti’s most notorious gang leader, known as “Barbecue,” may be the most powerful man in the nation as the prime minister remains unable to return home. On Sunday, the US announced that troops had evacuated Americans from the US Embassy and additional forces were brought in to secure the diplomatic compound in Port-au-Prince. Jimmy Chérizier, leader of the notorious “G9 and Family” gang, is in command of the bulk of the gunmen stirring anarchy in the capital — and he vowed to fight until embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns. “I am ready to make an alliance with the devil, ready to sleep in the same bed as the devil,” Chérizier told his supporters last week as his fighters destroyed police stations and other government facilities.

It's part of a trend of nations in our hemisphere falling into extreme states of chaos from newly empowered gangs, all of them made rich from shipping illegal migrants into the U.S. and made muscular with new manpower from major prison breaks preceding the armed takeover attacks.

We've seen it in northern Mexico, we've seen it in Ecuador.

In Venezuela and Nicaragua something comparable is happening, except that the worst has already happened: The gangsters are the government, not challengers to the government. But the chaos is also there and these government gangs are growing rich off shipping illegal migrants to the states and emptying their prisons, too.

Now it's going full blown 'horrible' in Haiti, which has been a major transshipment point of illegal migrants into the states (and closely aligned with Nicaragua's game described here) and now has seen at least two major prison breaks in the runup to this disaster.

Videos have been circulating on Twitter and other places demonstrating that Haitian gangs are eating people as cannibals. One video, since deleted, showed someone swiftly macheting a leg off at the knee in a burning tire fire in a street like a piece of meat. Another video (also deleted) showed some savage chewing on someone's finger and then ripping a chunk off some burning corpse's leg in the street, encircled by burning tires, and then chowing down again. I saw these videos and they were both repulsive.

According to the Hindustan Times, the cannibalism did happen in Haiti's Artibonite Valley near its Dominican border, but the video is two years old.

The video has not been independently verified by any news agency. However, according to Times Now, agencies on social media have revealed that the video is two years old and has nothing to do with the current unrest. Although the incident may be true, it is not related to the current situation in the Caribbean nation. One user shared the video with the caption, “It turns out that this video is from over 2 YEARS ago of a battle between the Gran Grif and Ti Mepri gangs in the Artibonite Valley. It has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier or today's uprising. The man pictured did this gruesome act to terrorize his rivals.”

Presumably that's a debunking given the current state of affairs and we should dismiss the nickname "barbecue" of the current strongman gangster as just a cute childhood nickname.

But that doesn't debunk the idea that some of these gangsters of today might be engaged in this practice. Unless these barbarians in the videos are now dead, they most likely are out and about, given that the prisons are emptied and Haitian law enforcement never was very good to start with. They could be here in the states as "asylum seekers" getting their free hotels, cell phones, transport and more. Or, they could be doing what they do in Haiti right now.

The New York Times did not report cannibalism in Haiti in its report, but it did put out an excellent story describing comparably bad things that is worth reading: Food rotting in refrigerators now that the power is out, people terrified of leaving their homes because of stray bullets and incessant gunfire, food running out, food transport routes blocked, garbage uncollected -- which is a credible argument for a humanitarian crisis in the making -- and a new migrant wave to the states coming.

The reporter on that story, Frances Robles, is an old foreign correspondent and it's telling that her report didn't mention cannibalism, but also didn't dismiss the cannibalism reports as "right-wing conspiracy theories," so it's likely she could not confirm the reports. Odds also are good that she asked around.

And where does this idea that Haiti has cannibals come from? Well, that video of two years ago tells us something. But googling around, I also found this 1959 academic paper by scholar Erika Bourguignon describing cannibalism, and zombie culture in Haiti as pretty problematic from folk culture. Only one page is visible for non-subscribers. Celebrate diversity.

And while cannibalism is unconfirmed, it probably ought not be dismissed out of hand as a new migrant wave from Haiti is sure to come.

All the same, even if the gangsters making Haiti a hellscape are pristine on the cannibalism front, what is happening there is problematic enough.

It's a monstrous humanitarian disaster in the making as well as a knock-on effect of Biden's open border. A whole nation has crashed into chaos now as gangs take over and the nation falls into dysfunction and lawlessness.

The great empowerer of the gangs and cartels is Joe Biden, who opened the border to gang profits and gang power in every country of Latin America. Now, the weakest are going down first.

Image: Twitter screen shot