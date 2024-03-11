Rasmussen Reports: 57% of Democrat voters would oppose certifying election results if Trump wins

If President Trump were to win the presidential election this November, a majority of “Democrat voters” would oppose official electoral certification—at least, that was what a new poll from Rasmussen Reports found. Here’s the story, via Wendell Husebø of Breitbart News:

The poll asked likely voters: ‘Some Democrats in Congress have said that if Trump wins this year’s election, they will vote against certifying the election results because of Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Do you support or oppose Democrats refusing to certify the election results if Trump wins?’ 57 percent of Democrats would oppose certification.

Nearly two-thirds of “liberals” said they would oppose certification.

(The results came from a sample of “912 likely voters” and was conducted last week; the results also include a “3 point margin of error.”)

Hmmm, don’t these same Democrats have a word for this? Something about trying to “subvert” or “undermine” the “democracy” in which they apparently think we live?

Now, I know, you’ll never believe it, but after years of parroting the insurrection-according-to-the-uninformed narrative, Democrat voters are changing their tune, and embracing exactly what they’ve routinely condemned as treason—and, overturning an election that hasn’t even happened yet is… premeditated. But, that’s all fine and dandy, because anything they do is for democracy’s sake, to protect against fascism and Hitler incarnate, naturally. As someone on social media mused:

Liberals: “If we could just jail Trump, get rid of MAGA, end the Electoral College, stack the Supreme Court, ban voter ID, and censor free speech we could save democracy.” — Dave Brown 🇺🇸 (@davebrownlive) March 5, 2024

Of course though, none of what happened on January 6th could even be remotely considered a criminal insurrection: sure, crimes may have been committed (vandalism), but an unauthorized tour by crowds of unarmed people (in a country with more firearms than people) who were almost entirely peaceful, isn’t even close to an organized attempt to overthrow the biggest and most powerful government in the world.

So wait, we’re to understand, if this poll is correct, that Democrat voters oppose the rule of law? I couldn’t tell….

It’s not like their support for the invasion of felons pouring across our borders… or their willingness to ignore every ethical convention and legal duty to ensure the preservation and guarantee of constitutional rights would have given me any hints… or their gross lack of concern for a free and fair election in 2020 could have ever indicated that….

Image generated by AI.