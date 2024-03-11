An Indiana school apparently banned the American flag…but the kids fought back

When I think of Indiana, I think of “the Heartland.” It’s one of those “flyover” states that leftists despise. But what we all must understand is that America’s teachers are the vectors by which leftism is spread everywhere. They graduate from leftist colleges imbued with leftist ideas and then seed these ideas in every K-12 school in America. At East Central High School in St. Leon, Indiana, the leftist infection is so bad that the American flag was seemingly forbidden…but the kids and public pressure ended the ban on our nation’s flag in a heartland school.

The parent’s narrative is horrifying, so I’ve retyped it verbatim here. I added paragraph spacing for clarity and emphasized the language I found especially notable:

Seriously, though, my son is a senior at East Central High School and also attends Southeastern Career Center. I am sure many of you have seen his truck around Bright, Sunman, Lawrenceburg, West Harrison, Versailles, and many other places in Indiana. He has a lot of friends and family around here and makes conversation with everyone. He drives his pretty awesome truck and flying high behind him the American flag, and he has done so since the beginning of the school year. Now, with that in mind, there is I believe 50 ish days of school remaining, and just yesterday, he was pulled into the office by his counselor and vice principal to inform him per the principal at East Central High School that he has to remove the American flag. He is a very smart and respectful young man and is very knowledgeable. He was not angry or argumentative but did let them know he would not be removing his flag. He was told that if he did not, he would be written up for insubordination. My son pulled the school handbook up and pointed out that nowhere in the handbook does it mention the word flag or that you can not have a flag on your vehicle. He also pulled Indiana law, and it is 100% legal to fly the American flag as long as you are following safety laws, which he does. My son asked why he had to remove the flag and was told it could be offensive to others, or it could be controversial. Well, in my opinion, if you are offended by the American flag, then leave the United States of America! If this was any other flag, would something have been said? I dont know, but we can not be offended by Freedom of Speech, and why does someone in the position that a high school principal is in think it is ok take away our freedom of speech? We will stand by our son So, I had waited until today to post this because I needed to see how things would be handled at school. Today nearly 2 dozen high schoolers showed up to school with the American flag on their vehicles not just to support my son and their friend but to stand for what they believe in and what is right. My son was called into the office and of course after further discussion they are now recommending its removed but school will not require him to remove it. It will remain on his truck. He was also told it will be in the student handbook next year that students cannot fly the American flag. I am beyond proud of you Cameron Blasek and all of your friends for standing your ground. As for East Central High School I am ashamed this has even happened but again sometimes there are just people out there who try to tear others down

Note that the school denies that it ever had an anti-flag policy because it even has a flag flying on campus. (And I must wonder how many Pride and BLM flags it has flying in its classrooms.) However, what I notice is that the school does not deny the specific narrative that Cameron Blasek related. Hmmm.

Also, that kid’s parent was right. What an absolutely amazing young man.

Please note—and this is so important—that the school now completely supports the American flag. (Although, if Cameron’s version of events is accurate, the fact that the people involved still have their jobs means that this is only a temporary victory.) Leftists will still respond to public pressure. This means that they know that, ultimately, the American people still retain power. However, when we let the reins slip through our fingers, even for a moment, the left will run wild. If we push back, they retreat. There’s a lesson there.

Conservatives are the kind of people who put their heads down and get on with their lives. They have long trusted American institutions, especially in conservative regions, where they believe that people sharing their values work in these institutions. Leftists, however, are performative. They understand that the squeaky wheel gets the grease and the shrieking wheel controls political discourse. Using those squeaks and shrieks, they have taken over institutions across America. They don’t have numbers in most places, but they do have the volume.

If we conservatives powerfully back our nation and its Constitution, laws, and traditions, we are a tremendous power. It’s time for us to act that way.

