CRT comes to Vermont

The race-based assault against Vermonters began in earnest well before the spark of George Floyd. The toxic ideology of “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) has been embraced for years by Vermont progressives, joined enthusiastically by RINO Governor Phil Scott. Race is weaponized to promote every conceivable progressive policy. America must inoculate itself from this CRT virus. Vermont’s unfolding experimentation is the petri dish that proves why.

Vermont’s mostly deaf legislature has embraced a panoply of race-based bills in 2021:

Concurrently, Vermont’s academic and Executive circles have fueled the race focus:

Most disturbingly, the indoctrination of Vermont’s public-school children with CRT is in full swing. Segregating citizens by race in safe spaces has become commonplace in Vermont. Now public schools will allow “students of color” to move to separate rooms during race discussions, and violent, white-hating poetry is being endorsed in school curricula. (“Discrimination” is necessary, per the “Theory” of CRT, to redress and cure discrimination.)

CRT seeks to eliminate First Amendment and other constitutional protections, in order to craft a novel society based on race and other identity attributes. It posits no foreseeable end to this cycle of recrimination, offering not even the pretense of a world in which the MLK standard of “judge by character, not skin color” might be achievable. This was exhibited in Vermont when a high-school student who criticized CRT at a school board meeting was fired from his lifeguard position as punishment for his speech.

Vermont has offered the perfect “climate” to implement this nonsensical push toward “white wokeness.” Vermont’s ultra-progressives are able to systematically substitute ideological conclusions in place of good policy. Fabricating a race narrative cobbled together with manipulated facts and anecdotal arguments, these cultish zealots attract well-heeled but naive white liberals who have no hesitation fomenting racial hatred by telling black people the “system” is rigged and that all white people (except them) subconsciously have it in for dark-skinned humans and must be brought to heel.

Thomas Sowell warns that no society in human history has achieved “equity” in the form of universally equal outcome -- it is impossible. But this does not dampen the allure of what Sowell dubs the “seemingly invincible fallacy” of CRT -- that all racial disparities are necessarily the product of discrimination by white people.

Vermont is the ideal petri dish to prove the fallacy of Critical Race Theory. It is inequitable in distribution of resources; contemptuous of Vermont’s rural culture and abolitionist history; and divisive. CRT is offensive to both moderate (MLK) Democrats and traditional conservatives.

Once dragged into the light of discussion and analysis, CRT will fail in Vermont, as it is failing across America. It is racist opportunism dressed up as enlightened Utopia. Vermont’s poor, white, rural inhabitants have witnessed equally pernicious liberal elite efforts previously -- in the eugenics and lobotomy movements.

They won’t be fooled again!

