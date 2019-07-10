Vermont's governor calls his own state's people irredeemably racist

In a June 21 press release, Vermont governor Phil Scott announced his decision to hire Xusana Davis, a thirty-year-old from New York City, as "the state's first executive director of racial disparity." Ms. Davis has been commissioned "to identify and address systemic racial disparities and support the state's efforts to expand and bring diversity to Vermont's overall population[.]" But it is far from clear that there are any "systemic racial disparities" to address. Governor Scott and Vermont attorney general T.J. Donovan have vocally condemned the Green Mountain State and its inhabitants as racist, based on statistics that show that blacks are incarcerated at a higher rate than whites and are more likely to be stopped by police. But there has been no analysis of whether these disparities are due to higher arrest rates of "people of color" as a consequence of a thriving opioid crisis.