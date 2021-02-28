The hyenas are beginning to circle Andrew Cuomo

When we think of hyenas, we think of animals who avoid strong prey. Instead, they find the weak and the wounded, first tentatively attacking them and, as their prey fails, becoming increasingly aggressive. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, last year’s golden boy, is this year’s wounded prey, and the Democrats are out to get him. Expect that same pattern – a golden boy who is seen as weak and will suddenly be destroyed – to happen to Biden soon.

I reported on Lindsey Boylan in December, when the former aide accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her. Back then, while finding Cuomo loathsome, I was a bit dubious about Boylan’s claims. Reading her texts about her experience, her narrative had internal contradictions that didn’t ring true.

In December, Boylan’s claims sort of vanished. The media certainly weren’t interested because Cuomo was still the anti-Trump who had shown America how good politicians handled the Wuhan Virus.

Everything changed when New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, attacked Cuomo from the left, revealing that he had misrepresented the number of elderly people his nursing home policy killed. (I assume that James plans to run for New York governor and wanted to knock Cuomo out early.)

Instantly, the floodgates opened. The feds are investigating Cuomo’s policies, the New York legislature wants to strip Cuomo’s emergency authority (too little, too late), Bill de Blasio agreed that Cuomo is a jerk, and there’s now talk of impeachment. So of course, last week Boylan was back again, giving details about what Cuomo had allegedly done to her:

Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, published an essay on Medium this week and is accusing the governor of unwanted kissing and touching while she worked in his office. She also claimed Cuomo had staffers arrange meetings with her where he made inappropriate comments. "Let's play strip poker," Boylan said Cuomo remarked on a flight from an event in October 2017.

Thanks to Cuomo’s new status as a political pariah, another woman has emerged to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior:

A second former aide said she was sexually harassed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who responded with a statement Saturday saying he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

Cuomo has denied all accusations of sexual improprieties. Either the women are lying or Cuomo is lying. I don’t believe any of them. For leftists, agendas always trump honesty, which makes me suspicious of the women. On the other hand, it’s hard to express how low Cuomo is in my estimation, so I wouldn’t be at all be surprised to learn that he behaved badly.

The real point of this post, though, isn’t to delve into the truth. It’s to point out that we’re witnessing an agenda here. Cuomo, who was the ideal Democrat politician last year, is almost certainly on the Democrat destruction this year because, believe it or not, he’s too moderate. Letitia James is a radical leftist who thinks that her politics are now the ascendent ones in America. The word is out; Cuomo has lost the benefit of the media omerta, and he’s hyena meat now.

Expect the same thing to happen – and with the same rapidity – to Joe Biden. As Dan Bongino has pointed out, Biden’s mental decline is getting obvious.

Currently, the media are enraptured with Biden, assuring everyone that he’s a man of charm, intellect, moral probity, and statesmanlike principles. Within the next three months, expect a trickle of “worried” stories about him, followed by a flood of dementia narratives, culminating with Biden being escorted from the White House.

That’s how we’re going to end up with America’s first female president, a woman so charmless, so insincere, and so untrustworthy that she couldn’t even make it to the Iowa Caucuses. And at least in the beginning, she’ll be sold to Americans as the golden girl, the perfect hard-left Democrat, a woman of true probity and statesmanlike qualities – until such time as the order goes out from Swamp central that she too is a problem.

IMAGE: Hyenas. YouTube screengrab.