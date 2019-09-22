Is Cory Booker out of gas?

It looks like it's another farewell to another Democratic nothingburger.

Sen. Cory Booker, who never has gotten any traction in the polls, has emailed his base of supporters that he might be dropping out.

Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign manager is warning in a memo to staff that the Democratic senator from New Jersey must raise an additional $1.7 million by the end of the third quarter of fundraising – just 10 days away – or the campaign will not have a “legitimate long-term path forward.” In the memo, campaign manager Addisu Demissie warned that following a weaker than expected cash haul during the early part of September, “the next 10 days will determine whether Cory Booker can stay in this race."

Well, yeah. All Democrats are lagging behind President Trump on the campaign cash front. Even Joe Biden is having a tough time raising money. It's not surprising in the least that the single-digit candidates are experiencing it.

If so, Booker's exit will good riddance, although from the Republican point of view, perhaps its better to keep the Democratic field crowded and the campaign cash donations dispersed.

It'll be nice to see the back of him however, given how phony he was.

Not phony in that go-big, go-loud sense of Kamala Harris, who always said one thing and whose record showed she did another. Not phony in that huge identity con job of Elizabeth Warren. In Booker's case it was small-fry, weak phony, a guy who couldn't stop making up utterly improbable things about himself that no one ever could find believable.

What's not phony is that he's a cossetted vegan who grew up with a rich background and then somehow became mayor of Newark and lucked out to become Senator. That background for a time was pretty good for drawing cash from rich white fatcat donors, speaking their language, getting their cred, making politics in general a pretty good thing for him.

But he's black and he can't make a go of the upper middle class background he really has. So he pretends to be things he is not. His child-of-the-streets persona, exemplified in his supposed friendship with a drug dealer named 'T-Bone' story was fake.

His Spartacus moment made him ridiculous, everyone knows he's nothing like Spartacus. And the little stunts he pulled around it were completely fake grandstandings.

The vegan candidate's talk of his testosterone was not just too much information, it kind of stretched the imagination.

And like Kamala Harris, he was out there yelling 'lynching' in the Jussie Smollett case, glomming onto fake news for a fake cause in a bid for real political hay. There are plenty of real causes out there but he preferred the fake one.

There was also the lingering question of whether the unmarried Booker was a closeted gay, something voters probably wonder about whether it's any of their beeswax or not. Booker has been accused of sexual harassment by a man, after all, and has come out pretty loudly in favor of transgender rights. It's likely it raises more questions of the vegan candidate about how authentic he might be, given that this isn't quite the same image as the testosterone-bound man of the streets he'd have us think he is.

In all, he gave off a mixed message, reeking of inauthenticity, wanting to be all things to all people, and not by promises - hey, every leftist makes promises - but by identity politics. Typical pol, with an identity politics twist. But these aren't typical times, and his ultimate rival, Donald Trump, is all about in-your-face genuine authenticity, he never says one thing and does another, or pretends to be anything other than a successful billionaire. He doesn't even hide his thoughts.

Booker was no match for that, not even when placed against other Democrats. No wonder he's on his way out.

Image credit: Hannity / Twitter screen shot