Cory Booker accused of sexual assault ... by a man?

After grandstanding through the Senate confirmation hearings about the evils of sexual harassment as he sat there in high-eyed judgment on the blameless Judge Brett Kavanaugh, calling himself 'Spartacus' for his feigned moral courage, he found himself exposed as a hypocrite as word of his 1992 first-person essay about how he sexually harassing a woman made its way back to print, in that Internet-is-forever reality.

Sen. Spartacus Booker of New Jersey is shaping to be quite a piece of work.

Not much moral authority over Kavanaugh, pal.

Now it's gotten even worse: Some man has come out and said Booker sexually assaulted him, in 2014.

According to GatewayPundit, which has a four-page written statement from the still-anonymous victim:

An anonymous gay male stepped forward today and released a shocking description on how he was sexually assaulted by Senator Cory Booker back in 2014. The man claims Booker came to his workplace to speak, met him as he was coming out of the men’s room, and then pulled him back into the restroom and sexually assaulted him. The young man is a gay man and Democrat. The man tells a very detailed analysis on what took place at his work.

The accusation, published on GatewayPundit's page and given a curt no-comment from Booker's lawyer, appears substantial.

Apparently, sexual harassment has been a way of life for him, given the long span in years between each fairly strong looking accusation. And this is one of the Democrats' new generation of leaders, the answer to its Jurassic Park of current leadership.

Booker is a grandstander, a posturer, an attention-seeker, and now a sexual problem. Bob Menendez, the other New Jersey Senator, seems to be getting a run for his money. When are New Jersey's voters going to get rid of these people?

Image credit: BBSrock via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0