Cory Booker tells us about his testosterone

Quick, what's the first word you think about when you hear the words "Cory Booker"?

But here we are, getting too much information from flailing presidential candidate Cory Booker, who's ranging around two percent in the polls:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Monday that while he sometimes feels like "punching" President Trump, Democrats could not win by "fighting him on his tactics." Speaking to NBC's Seth Meyers, the 2020 presidential candidate recounted a past interaction with a supporter who suggested that he take a swing at the current president. Echoing comments he made in April, Booker said that while "my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching" Trump, it wouldn't be good for the country or for Democrats as they seek to beat Trump in 2020. Referring to Trump as a "physically weak specimen," Booker said a punch would "be bad for the elderly, out of shape man that he is."

It's bizarre, made-up stuff, with absolutely no grounding in reality. President Trump's energy is quite phenomenal, as is the general sense about his ravenous sexual appetite, so there's no facts to glom onto with that strange bid to paint red green.

The even weirder thing is, Booker is a woke candidate. He supports every anti-masculine and emasculating policy platform the Democrats can offer. He's the candidate of "courageous empathy." Woke candidates are feminists, especially male feminists, and Booker is one.

On some level, he must know that's a voter turnoff. So now he'd like us to think he's Macho Man, decrying President Trump as not masculine enough and getting ready to hurl punches.

This isn't going to work. Count on his big two-percent poll rating to move lower down on the Democrats' political food chain. The more he talks, the worse it's going to get.

Image credit: Late Night with Seth Meyers via shareable YouTube screen shot.