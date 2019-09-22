Iowa Democrats obviously don’t believe the global warming hysteria their presidential candidates are peddling

Democrats pose as the party of the common people while financially backed by the wealthiest plutocrats, such as billionaires George Soros and Tom Styer. But give them a little credit: they have just extended the hypocrisy privilege they offer to private jet-riding global warming hysteria-promoters like al Gore to over ten thousand Iowans gathered yesterday. Hannah Bleau reports for Breitbart:

Democrat presidential candidates took part in the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry in Iowa Saturday, which featured thousands of sizzling steaks. Their participation follows weeks of climate change alarmism from the presidential candidates, many of whom have signaled support for limiting beef consumption in order to combat what they say is a looming climate catastrophe. According to reports, organizers were prepared to grill roughly 10,500 steaks plus 1,000 vegan burgers. (snip) Their participation follows weeks of climate change alarmism from presidential candidates and activists across the globe. Several of the presidential hopefuls have floated limiting beef consumption – particularly, in recent weeks. Yang told the audience at CNN’s 7-hour climate change town hall this month that “it’s good for the environment, it’s good for your health if you eat less meat.” “I think it would be healthy on both an individual and a societal level for us to move in that direction,” he said. Klobuchar also signaled support of reshaping dietary guidelines to reduce beef consumption, as did Harris, who said the government should find the balance between creating incentives and banning “certain behaviors.”

Instapundit’s Glenn Reynolds created the best BS detector for global warming advocates who have terrified innocent youngsters with their predictions of imminent doom.

"I'll believe that it's a crisis when the people who claim it's a crisis start acting like it's a crisis."

Democrats are not able to make ordinary people as rich and powerful as their door class, but they can make them just as hypocritical. Global warming is going to doom us in 12 years, but chow down on some forbidden steak with a huge carbon footprint.

Did any of the candidates assembled for the steak fry complain about the carbon footprint? Not that I can find. However, lots of celebration of the occasion:

I guess Republicans are the only people who need to give up beef?