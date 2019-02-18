Was Kamala Harris part of the Jussie Smollett hoax?

But another Hollywood guy, a film producer named Tariq Nasheed, who also goes by hip-hop rapper-like names of "K-Flex" and "King Flex," thinks this isn't the end of the story. He smells a political rat.

After garnering a host of press attention for a supposed anti-black, anti-gay attack from supposed random supporters of President Trump, involving a noose, Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett looks pretty washed up now that a couple of Nigerians have been implicated by the Chicago cops in the perpetration of a hoax, supposedly to garner sympathy.

His series of tweets raises suspicions that the political response to the matter, led by Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris (and Cory Booker), is suspicious, real suspicious, and there might have been a staged setup in order to get a law passed and rack up voter points.

Here are his tweets making the argument:

1. Let me do a quick thread about this Jussie Smollett hoax. Because we need to ask questions about who else was involved in this hoax. I have always been critical of the deceptive tactics of the white LGBT community.

Now as we know, Jussie has campaigned with Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/Ji5IN2DrXA — Tariq Nasheed ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) February 17, 2019

2. Kamala Harris was one of the people who authored the Anti Lynching Bill. Remember, these people below are funded by certain groups with certain agendas that has nothing to do with helping ADOS. That’s why whenever we bring up a Black agenda, Kamala & Cory changes the subject pic.twitter.com/5qzx45R62K — Tariq Nasheed ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) February 17, 2019

3. That anti Lynching Bill Kamala introduced snuck in some LGBT language at the last minute. The white LGBT community has always tried to attached themselves to the plight of Black Americans to give the false impression that they have had a comparative historic struggle pic.twitter.com/6oYW52jx36 — Tariq Nasheed ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) February 17, 2019

Go here if you can't see all seven of the tweets. You won't be wasting your time. The comments that follow from people in Nasheed's Hollywood entertainment industry circles are also pretty impressive.

Up until now, it appeared that politicians such as Harris (and Booker) couldn't have known much about the phony plot and probably just glommed onto the controversy for political advantage the way a lot of politicians do. But Nasheed has pictures of them campaigning together, and even more important, she notes that Harris and Booker brought out an anti-lynching bill just coincidentally timed ahead of the attack, as if to ensure passage as the momentum built from public outrage (until the attack was exposed as phony). With Smollett a black and gay supposed victim and everyone slathering sympathy on him, who could refuse to vote for the anti-lynching bill, which just happens to have had some gay language inserted at the last minute? Trump-lynchers were simply everywhere, according to the narrative, even in zero-degree Chicago weather, lurking and looking for someone black and gay to assault, and of course it was a national problem just waiting for Harris to pass a law as the person who "fixes problems," which is how she has repeatedly identified herself to voters. (Here's another coincidence: she made that claim in the Chicago press.)

Nasheed isn't buying that and thinks the involvement of others goes a lot farther than the mere imported Nigerians. Plot-wise, it is pretty interesting, given that an actor was chosen for the role of the victim, the Nigerian bit players were whisked in and out, the red caps were purchased (they couldn't actually find real ones, but they needed to make sure they seemed like Trump hats), and there were these anti-lynching laws with both black and gay victims being inserted in, written by Harris and others, all set to be passed a month earlier. The endgame was to pass the measures to set a political narrative of raging racism among Trump-supporters as a whole staged attack occurred.

It is political, all right. And quite the political theater. Oh, and what a coincidence: It happened in Chicago, home of the famous Chicago-Obama political machine that supports Booker and Harris with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, back in Hollywood, it's pretty obvious that Nasheed knows the ways of Hollywood and its leftist establishment very, very well, so this is what leaped out at him. Actor, staged attack, Chicago political machine, presidential campaign, new anti-lynching law, and pin it all on Trump. Nasheed's suspicions are well worth a closer look, because they seem to fit together.

If he's right about them, then this whole farce is a doozy, and one can only hope it will politically finish Harris and Booker off, taking them down with Smollett.

Image credit: Twitter screen grab.