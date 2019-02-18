Dems' long knives unsheathed on Ocasio-Cortez on Meet the Press

When a prominent Democrat has lost Chuck Todd, the handwriting is on the wall. Three days ago, I predicted that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was sealing her fate when she took (and probably deserved) credit for killing the deal that would have brought 25,000 high-paying Amazon jobs to New York City. It's not that the young woman with boundless self-confidence in her views has no clue about how tax incentives work (though that is obviously true, since she crowed that the $3 billion in tax abatements could be spent on subways, schools, and the like). Ignorance and simple-mindedness are no obstacles to a Democrat winning approval from party bosses.

No, Sandy O's real infraction was in exposing and opposing the sweetheart deals between Democrats and the tech oligarchy. Both sides to the Grand Bargain see it as a key to their goals. The Democrats want and need the tech titans' thumbs on the scale in digital discourse and campaign donations from them. The new-age monopolists need antitrust protection for their market dominance, government contracts (see: Amazon's DOD cloud deal), and access so their concerns can be heard early, privately, and effectively, before the general public has a clue as to what is being protected, given away, or winked at. Yesterday, we saw the first video fruits of Democrats' need to undermine and eventually unseat the Queens phenom on Meet the Press. Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and host Chuck Todd impugned her intelligence. Here is the full eight-minute segment: The key moments making the same basic point I did in my blog three days ago, as summarized by Bruce Golding of The New York Post: During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," de Blasio agreed when host Chuck Todd said that the tax breaks offered to Amazon weren't "money you had over here. And it was going over there." "Correct," de Blasio said. He added: "And that $3 billion that would go back in tax incentives was only after we were getting the jobs and getting the revenue." To further drive home the point, Todd said, "There's not $3 billion in money —" "There's no money — right," de Blasio said. My colleague Monica Showalter explains exactly how Sandy messed up: Messing with de Blasio was such a damn fool thing for her to do. She seems to not realize that the establishment is leftist, and any effort to storm the walls of the establishment as a good socialist is going to mean confrontation with other leftists and their rice bowls. When a Democrat had lost Chuck Todd...