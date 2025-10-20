No kings means free, open elections

Since 1981, Oregon has participated in the vote-by-mail system, also known as the “cheat-by-mail” system, because in 1981, Republicans stopped winning elections in Oregon. Up until that date, it was more or less balanced, with Republicans and Democrats trading places in power. When voting by mail became permanent in Oregon in 1987, a majority of the counties adopted the VBM process; that was the last year Republicans held the office of governor in the state.

During that time, Oregon had one Republican Secretary of State, Dennis Richardson, who was a very popular legislator and a Vietnam Veteran who prioritized state business over politics. From 2016:

In the tight race for Oregon Secretary of State, Republican candidate Dennis Richardson appeared close to victory, likely clinching a statewide office for the Republican Party for the first time in decades.

Richardson unsuccessfully ran for governor, and just like in every Oregon election, there were multiple recounts and questionable ballot counts.

For almost four decades, the Democrats have controlled Oregon, its elections, and made it impossible to audit or even see the results of the elections. Some observations come to mind here. The election situation is analogous to going to a casino and playing blackjack: you win some, you lose some. Then, you change seats, and never lose another hand or game. At this point, I think the casino owners would start looking at exactly what you are doing and would suspect cheating.

For Democracy to work as the founders intended, there needs to be debate, communication, and a consensus with neither side getting all it wants or controlling the outcome. Democracy should be like two weight-matched hungry dogs contesting over a single bone, and both coming away with a part of it.

I see Oregon’s legislature at this time as a runaway train on fire, consuming everything in its path. The brakes on this train were disabled in 1981 and totally removed in 1987 because of the “cheat-by-mail” election scam.

So I see four decades of one-party rule as a king’s rule over the people, cheating them out of a voice in their own government, ruining the state’s schools with “progressive” policies, hiding what the teachers are teaching and doing from the parents and the taxpayers, passing taxes that 93% of Oregonians are opposed to, trying to run out the clock so the citizens have no say in how their money is being spent, or how much they need to pay, all according to the kings in Salem. Of course, this is the same scenario that goes on in places like California, Washington, and other Republican states, all held hostage by city Democrats.

I think we do have kings, and I believe they are Democrats who cheated their way into office. They will complain and say they did not cheat to win. If that is true, then they should have no problem with a wide-open bipartisan audit of the last two elections. Let’s see the open books with our own eyes. Then we will be satisfied. Otherwise, the Democrat complaining is just braying so others don’t challenge the suspect elections.

