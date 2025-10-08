In “The Art of War”, Sun Tzu opined: “Know thy enemy and know yourself, you will never be defeated.” That was ~2,500 years ago. In our present not-so-cold ideological war, an understanding of the driving forces behind leftist factions in our society is needed to halt our descent into a left wing autocracy.

The left is not a homogeneous entity, and can arbitrarily be divided into three major factions:

Liberals: Largely urban and suburban whites who perceive themselves to be unworthy recipients of white privilege. They compensate for their low self-esteem and discharge their guilt by projecting an aura of moral superiority in virtue signaling — displaying BLM posters, rainbow flags, engaging in protest marches (but not riots) — in support of the oppressed. Such pathologic altruism makes them feel good about themselves, even though its outcome may be harmful to the recipient. Giving $ to the homeless enables their homelessness, not their recovery.

Activists: Delusionally persecuted victims of the white, patriarchal, capitalist system. Their oppression is attributed not to any personal failings, but to the existence of others. They are driven by anger and revenge against the system. Apex activists — Antifa, BLM — riot, vandalize, commit arson, and attack ICE agents and NG troops. Radicalized activists assassinate targeted oppressors.

The Illuminati: The enlightened ones. These are the far left politicians, bureaucrats, media pundits, academics, corporate HR heads who want to change the world — “change America!” Lacking the resolve to cope with the realities of terrestrial existence, human nature, and even nature itself (eg:, redefining gender and race), they compensate by evolving into egomaniacal control freaks who seek to create a social structure in which they feel secure — using any means necessary. They recruit the uncommitted to the cause via propaganda and indoctrination.

If the left were a football team, liberals would be the cheerleaders, activists the players, and the Illuminati the coaching staff — all enabled by useful idiot season ticket holders and a financial dark web.

Generically, the hard left is populated by the weak seeking strength. Liberals compensate with pathologic altruism. Activists rebel against their perceived oppression with violence and vengeance. The Illuminati become control freaks.

Such pathopsychologic compensatory drives are anchored in a sanctimonious self-righteousness that is uncompromising and not amenable to debate or reason. For too many decades, the right has passively accommodated the left’s insurgency, perhaps relying on an overriding influence of cultural common sense to contain it. That has not happened.

The current administration sees this, and has instituted measures to aggressively challenge the radical left’s progress. Some measures at first may seem excessively harsh, but that is necessary if change is to be achieved. Future administrations need to continue this “art of war” and not revert to the passivity of the past.

“To be, or not to be, that is the question: Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles and by opposing end them….”. Hamlet was conflicted by the choice. Trump isn’t.

