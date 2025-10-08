Illegal aliens: Unsafe at any speed

In 1965, Ralph Nader published Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile, a book attacking the automobile industry’s resistance to making cars safer. That title got stuck in my head when I read, within minutes of each other, two stories about illegal aliens causing deadly car crashes. The people that Democrats deliberately imported into the country and whom they’re fighting to keep here are making our roads less comfortable and more deadly.

As readers know, I live near Charleston, South Carolina. It’s not one of those areas that one thinks of as an illegal alien hotspot. However, over the last few years, we noted a couple of things.

First, traffic was getting increasingly congested, something we attributed to new development in the area as blue staters headed south. Second, shopping was harder as Hispanic speakers clogged up store lines, usually paying with hundred-dollar bills that required clerks to call their managers for more change.

This year, coinciding precisely with Donald Trump putting his immigration policies in place—border closures and repatriation for illegal aliens—both those problems reversed themselves. Now, there’s traffic only at peak rush hour, and there are no more cash-paying Hispanic-speaking shoppers at Costco or Publix. Both driving and shopping are immeasurably more pleasant.

But there are still illegal aliens here, and they’re doing what so many illegal aliens have been doing lately; that is, killing people on the road. Here’s a recent report from the Charleston Post and Courier:

Julio Cupil Quijivix, of North Charleston, was arrested on one count of hit and run with death resulting. The man was granted a $150,000 bail but is currently detained at the Charleston County jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, online inmate records show.

The other day, as we were driving along, we were rear-ended by a non-English speaking teenager on a motorcycle who had neither a driver’s license nor insurance. Since he hit us while we were moving, we sustained only a dent in the bumper (which would have cost thousands to repair), while he got spread across the road a bit, but not fatally. I don’t know his immigration status, but I’m willing to bet that he had no right to be on that road, entirely separate from his lack of a license or insurance.

That’s local stuff. Across America, the cases of deadly illegal alien drivers are piling up. Here are just a few of the most recent reports:

In Columbia, South Carolina, an illegal alien from El Salvador killed a University of South Carolina student in a hit-and-run accident. Shockingly, three of the four charges against him were dropped, leaving him with only a one-year prison sentence—less 131 days for time already served.

In Napa County, California, an illegal alien who had been deported multiple times and already had three DUI charges, while under the influence of alcohol crashed the car he was driving into a tree, killing six passengers and injuring a seventh.

In New Gloucester, Maine, an illegal alien from Africa (judging by his name), overstayed his visa and killed a pedestrian.

In Lewiston, Maine, an illegal alien from Angola who had overstayed his visa killed a pedestrian.

In Lakewood, New Jersey, an illegal alien killed a mother and her 11-year-old child in a head-on collision.

In Fort Pierce, Florida, an illegal alien from India killed three people when he made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the Florida Turnpike.

Leftists and libertarians like to say that illegal aliens are no more likely to cause car accidents than anyone else. I say that’s irrelevant.

In the law, there’s something known as a “but for cause.” We use it to say that, but for the defendants’ wrongful behavior, a bad thing wouldn’t have happened. Take away that wrongful conduct, and you take away the bad outcome.

In the case of illegal aliens, the question isn’t whether they’re more or less likely to cause accidents (although I say, looking at driving habits in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, India, etc., they’re likely to be lousy drivers). Instead, the question is whether any of these accidents would have happened if Democrats hadn’t worked so hard to bring these people here and then to keep them here.

In every case, Democrat policies regarding immigration are the real “but for cause” of each of these horrible deaths. Had our Democrat political class obeyed our long-standing immigration laws, the victims of each of these accidents would still be with us today.