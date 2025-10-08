Largest ‘gun safety’ group in US proudly backed Jay Jones, hasn’t yet walked back support in wake of text message scandal

(See also, “Spineless Virginia Democrats still haven’t pitched homicide-minded Jay Jones over the side” by Monica Showalter.)

Jay Jones, running to be Virginia’s top cop, was recently exposed as a violence-fantastizing lunatic: last week, a highly disturbing text message conversation between Jones and a Virginia lawmaker in August of 2022 went public. Per the National Review, Jones was provoked to homicidal thoughts after Republicans in the state legislature expressed a spirit of unity, paying homage to a recently-deceased Democrat (former) colleague. The rant began with Jones’s admission that if these particular Republicans were to die before him, he would attend their funerals specifically for the purpose of urinating on their graves.

At that point, his fantasy quickly turned to murder. Determining that if presented with a hypothetical scenario in which he was given two bullets to kill three men—Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot, and Republican Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert—then “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head”. To add to it, Jones noted that you could swap out Hitler and Pol Pot, inserting the “worst” people, and Gilbert would still get both bullets “every time”.

Beyond daydreaming about murdering Gilbert, Jones also wished death on “little fascists” — and by that he meant Gilbert’s children.

As you might have guessed, Jay Jones is a major proponent of “common sense gun control” measures, and has even been endorsed by GIFFORDS, a “gun violence prevention and advocacy” PAC—while that endorsement was for Jones’s state house run, it remains on the website. And, about a month-and-a-half ago, Jones was also given $200,000 by the largest “gun safety” lobby group in the U.S., Everytown for Gun Safety. That organization has yet to address Jones’s derangement, let alone walk back their support. From a report at The Washington Free Beacon:

Everytown, which donated to Jones’s campaign on Aug. 26 and named him one of its ‘Gun Sense Candidates,’ has not weighed in on revelations that Jones, a former Virginia House delegate, said in a series of text messages in 2022 that then-Virginia House speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, deserved ‘two bullets to the head.’

Talking about shooting political rivals in the head makes for a “Gun Sense” candidate? In what world?

Like we keep saying, if Democrats and their voters would stop killing people with firearms, gun homicides would essentially drop to zero.

But that scandal isn’t even the last of it. Just yesterday, the New York Post published allegations that Jones had also favored killing cops, so the policed a little better:

Again, this is a man vying for the top cop position.

One of the greatest aspects about the foundation of the U.S. justice system is that it was built upon the premise of innocence until proven guilt. A burden of proof had to be met to determine whether or not a person was actually culpable for an offense.

While that’s all good and wonderful, I take the exact opposite approach to politicians, or anyone vying for a position of power. They are guilty until proven innocent, and as it turns out, that paradigm has yet to fail me.

