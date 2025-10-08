Son unintentionally films mother’s rape by Afghan man after installing security cameras, faces potential legal consequences for illegal recording

Be careful not to catch any bad men in the act of raping your octogenarian mother, or you might be facing legal consequences for “illegal[ly] recording” a poor Afghan migrant just doing his best to adjust to Western life!

An article from Remix News yesterday reported on a horrific story out of Austria in which an Afghan man who had been hired as a caregiver visited an elderly woman in her state-run facility, and wound up (allegedly) raping her. (The man confessed to the act, but for some reason, the investigation is still ongoing.) Seeing as this woman’s son had just installed security cameras for her safety, he caught the act on video, as well as witnessed the crime during its commission in real-time.

Peak depravity? Not just yet.

The company who hired the migrant (alleged) rapist has demanded that if they’re to continue providing care to this 82-year-old woman, the son needs to remove the cameras. Per the Remix item:

The organization that sent the Afghan caregiver to the woman’s house was made aware of the incident by the son, but the son says they have offered no support. Instead, they confronted him with harsh demands. ‘I was told quite harshly that my mother’s continued care would only be possible if I deactivated the cameras on her premises. And I was told that her tormentor actually had the right to sue me because I filmed him without permission,’ he said.

As one might have predicted, this elderly woman has “lost the will to live,” and talks constantly of suicide.

This story is not unique, as Afghans are a very problematic group. Recall the 2010 The Dancing Boys of Afghanistan documentary, or Cheryl Benard’s inescapable conclusion that Afghans were indisputably the main offenders in the rising sexual crime wave that swept Europe when EU leaders de facto abolished borders. (Interesting to note, Benard is actually married to an Afghan man.)

Or, consider this story, from July of this year:

An Afghan man has finally been arrested for raping an 80-year-old woman so violently that she died due to the rape, with the incident happening three months ago, on the night of July 5-6, in the French city of Niort.

Imagine a West…with no third-world rapists.

