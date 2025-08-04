Sydney Sweeney just got hotter

(See also, “What is this controversy over Sydney Sweeney’s blue jeans ad about?” by Jack Hellner.)

Since the American Eagle collaboration with Sydney Sweeney came out a week or so ago, the wokesters, but especially the females, have really been going through it. Something about a beautiful white, blue-eyed bombshell of a woman talking about her good jeans/genes is as grating as nails on a chalkboard, and as offensive as what they think racism and Naziism are.

In reality though, these fat ugly women are just upset over Sweeney’s pants because they can’t fit their FUPAs (Fatty Upper Pubic Area) in them and look like her. And, incapable of self-soothing and lacking in maturity, they’ve raged and they’ve cried, like toddlers in the midst of a fatigue-induced meltdown, but it’s just gotten a whole lot worse: Sweeney is reportedly a registered Republican, and has been since 2024.

And, Sweeney’s just gotten a whole lot hotter.

Even President Trump is taking notice of Sweeney now:

🚨 LMAO! President Trump’s reaction to Sydney Sweeney being a registered Republican is GOLDEN



“Oh, now I love her ad...If she is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/dX7bvfVqg8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

I can only surmise that she’s probably a Trump supporter, because what other reason would she have for registering as a Republican in an election year like 2024? And, I think she may have even been sending a signal: one X user claimed that her registration came on June 14, 2024—that’s Trump’s birthday.

If I didn’t have such a penchant for the suffering of the left, I might be tempted to feel bad for them: Republican Trump has brought their Marxist colleges to heel, he’s debloating their bureaucracy and they’re either going to sink or be forced to swim on their own merit in the private sector, their carte blanche check to sexualize children for the “tolerance” and “inclusivity” has been revoked, they will not get to dump the terms of their student loans on the rest of us, and their “climate change” house of cards is coming to an end.

Now, after not patronizing American Eagle for about two decades, I can’t wait to go out and buy some Sydney Sweeney jeans.

