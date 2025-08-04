The ICC threatens Hungary for not arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

What is the world coming to?

According to the Associated Press:

A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) reported Hungary to the court’s oversight organization for failing to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visited Budapest in April, saying the move undercut the court’s ability to bring suspects to justice.

Hungary withdrew from the ICC in April, making it the only European Union nation not currently swearing fealty to the leftist international tribunal … and simultaneously making it the only sane country in the EU.

The ICC is located in The Hague, which is, coincidentally or not, not far from the capital of the E.U. which is Brussels. This makes The Hague arguably on par with Washington, D.C., as a bastion of global government thought … and those dens of iniquity.

Essentially, the ICC thinks it can arrest anyone it doesn’t care for. That’s unilateralism. That’s globalism in its ugliest form. Who among us is safe? That is the opposite of democracy.

Israel is the ultimate David. It is a barely noticeable speck on a map, surrounded by a number of vast Muslim states. Israel is smaller than Vermont or New Hampshire. And it just suffered its greatest ever loss on Oct. 7, 2023, when more than a thousand innocent Israelis were killed, injured, or tortured at a music festival and in their homes.

If the ICC wants to flout its power by trying individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, or aggression, it should start with members of Hamas. Or Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khameini. Or perhaps Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, James Comey, Robert Mueller, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Barack Obama. There can’t be any greater crime against humanity than immediately and incessantly trying to overturn the will of the people of the United States and aggressively framing the sitting president via outright lies and preposterous falsehoods.

If the ICC was around during World War II, would it have tried and convicted, say, Winston Churchill or George Patton? FDR? Monty? Ike? If so, the ICC itself would have been responsible for countless deaths, suffering, and the spread of totalitarianism.

The ICC, in its current iteration, favors Hamas over Israel, radical Democrats over President Trump, and terror-sponsoring nations over the United States. In a truly just world, members of the ICC itself would be threatened with arrests, trials and convictions.

Local government, education, and beer are all better than national versions. Just sayin.’

