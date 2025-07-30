What is this controversy over Sydney Sweeney's blue jeans ad about?

Am I getting senile?

What's all this brouhaha around a blue jeans ad, featuring someone named Sydney Sweeney? Apparently, she's white, and that's a problem.

According to NewsBusters:

Which is weird.

When I first saw the Sydney Sweeney ad, all I noticed was her breasts.

I didn't focus on the color of her skin. She looked hot and I was pretty sure that I wouldn't look as good in those jeans.

I believe the ads were sexist.

All of us men should protest.

See, if only we could have a manly man in those ads like Tim Walz or Eric Swallwell, all would be good and fair. After all, everything must be fair.

But woke leftists don't think like the rest of us. Somehow, when I see Halle Berry or other gorgeous women who happen to have different pigmentation, I haven't thought: If only they were white, they would look O.K.

When I was young, I did enjoy those National Geographics, and I didn't see white supremacy.

It is the Democrats who don't seem to see anything other than color. MLK would be ashamed.

Image: Jay Dixit, via Wikipedia (cropped) // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed