Artificial Intelligence is clearly here to stay, with trillions being spent on developing it, but people need to understand that it should not be trusted to answer simple questions. It is not exactly intelligent, as it’s incapable of critical thinking and doing research. A huge amount of what I have seen is that AI just repeats talking points.

Here are four examples of questions I asked and the answers I got from AI:

“Did Trump’s 2017 tax cuts cost the government trillions of dollars?”

Yes, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) signed by President Trump, which included significant tax cuts, was estimated to cost the government trillions of dollars over time. Here’s a breakdown of the estimated costs: Initial Estimates: During the legislative debate, the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) and Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the TCJA would increase deficits by about $1.5 trillion over 10 years. The JCT specifically projected a $1.65 trillion reduction in revenues between 2018 and 2027.



AI didn’t do any research and provide current data to answer the question I asked. Instead, it repeated CBO predictions and Democrat talking points from nearly ten years ago.

The correct answer would have been no. In the eight years after the tax rate cuts, the government received trillions more in revenues, not less.

My next question was this: “Are fewer government employees causing government statistics to become more unreliable?” Here is the AI answer:

Fewer government employees, especially in statistical agencies, can lead to concerns about the reliability of government statistics. Some reasons for these concerns include: Reduced data collection and analysis capacity: Agencies with fewer staff may be forced to scale back data collection efforts

Agencies with fewer staff may be forced to scale back data collection efforts Larger Revisions and Volatility: Understaffing and lower survey response rates can result in preliminary data reports being less accurate and subject to larger revisions in the future,

Understaffing and lower survey response rates can result in preliminary data reports being less accurate and subject to larger revisions in the future, Difficulty Adapting to Change: Agencies with fewer resources may struggle to adopt innovative methods and keep their data collection and analysis up-to-date

Agencies with fewer resources may struggle to adopt innovative methods and keep their data collection and analysis up-to-date Erosion of Expertise

Vulnerability to Political Interference

Instead of doing research and determining if more employees caused fewer revisions, AI essentially lobbied for more government employees, just like other Democrats. Somehow, it didn’t say a word about all the large revisions when there were more employees.

The correct answer would have been there is no evidence that having fewer employees has generated more adjustments or mistakes.

Isn’t it amazing that AI, which touts itself as more efficient than humans and says companies can save money by using AI, gives the answer that the only way the government can get accurate information is to have more employees? How absurd!

My next question was, “Do gas cars and our use of oil cause global warming?”

And the AI answer:

Yes, car emissions, particularly from burning gasoline and diesel, significantly contribute to global warming. These emissions release greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, trapping heat and leading to a rise in global temperatures.

Again, AI did not do any research or analysis. It just repeated green pusher talking points, like most journalists and other Democrats.

The correct answer is that the earth has been through many warming and cooling periods. A little ice age ended in 1860, and there were no cars on the road at that time, and very little use of crude oil.

In the last 165 years, there have been periods of both warming and cooling while the number of gas-powered vehicles has risen to an estimated 1.5 billion today, and the world currently consumes around 100 million barrels of oil each day. Correct scientific theory would say that if there is no correlation between variables you can’t assume causation. Even though there is not one statistic that shows a direct correlation between the number of cars and trucks on the road or the amount of crude oil we use and temperatures here is the garbage AI spews forth. Children and the media accept these answers as gospel.

And then I gave AI a hanging curveball: “Did the Biden administration secure the southern border?” The answer was a word salad that Kamala could have delivered:

Assessing whether the Biden administration has ‘secured the southern border’ is complex, with data showing both increased enforcement and continued challenges.

The correct answer would have been no! Millions of illegals flowed through the porous border every year Biden was in charge.

The public is intentionally being dumbed down by educators, the government, and tech giants, and it is dangerous. We have to control AI and use it where it is valuable. Children and journalists are being brainwashed by AI, and they need to learn to do research and critically think instead of being encouraged to repeat what they are told.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.