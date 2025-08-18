Medieval disease outbreaks?

Has anyone noticed the incredible scrutiny that left-wing propaganda bureaus (formerly known as “news media”) give to every little disease outbreak?

Let’s take measles, for example. It’s a virtually harmless childhood disease. You get measles once, and you’re immune for life.

When I was a child, whenever any of our friends got the measles, it was time for a slumber party. All the kids who weren’t immune from previous outbreaks got the measles, and stayed home from school for a few days.

Our parents planned it that way. Development of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine in the 1970s put an end to this “abusive” practice. Nowadays, measles outbreaks are front-page news.

· From my hometown NBC affiliate, WEEK-TV in Peoria, Illinois: “US nears its highest measles case count in more than 30 years.”

· From ABC News: “2 dead and at least 58 sick from growing Legionnaires' disease cluster in New York City.”

· The worst appears to be tuberculosis. It’s an airborne disease, there is no cure, and it’s fatal.

· The arrival of monkeypox also got a lot of fanfare. The Healthcare Industrial Complex got over its self-imposed censorship about all LGBTQ diseases for about ten minutes, to admit that it’s spread by homosexuals.

In Southern California, there was a typhus outbreak in 2018. It became so widespread that a deputy district attorney got infected. The local NBC affiliate was quick to blame it on pervasive rat infestations, which plague all big cities.

My question is, “How did the first rat get infected?” Because typhus, a medieval plague, was virtually eradicated in America in the 1960s. How did that first rat get infected, if the disease was eradicated 50 years earlier?

It’s pretty obvious to me.

For my entire lifetime, SoCal has been the Promised Land for both illegal immigrants and the homeless. Both populations went through the roof and into orbit in our big cities in the past 35 years. Neither one of these groups is carefully screened for diseases or immunization histories.

That’s how these diseases enter the United States after they’ve been eradicated.

Both groups are living in close quarters. Homeless people crowd into squalid camps and homeless shelters; illegal immigrants may have ten or twelve people in a two-bedroom apartment.

(AI illustration by the author, using Grok & DeepImg.)

And that’s how these diseases are spread.



Deport all the illegals. Clear out all the homeless camps, and put the homeless people who need it (nearly all of them) in rehab, or in mental institutions. Watch these medieval disease outbreaks become a thing of the past again.



Yes, it’s expensive and time-consuming. For the homeless who are seriously mentally ill, it will mean a lifetime in institutions — in other words, going back to the way it was in the 1980s, which wasn’t the Middle Ages.

This would require a modest change in federal law, lowering the legal standard for involuntary commitment. It’s more kind and generous than leaving them on the street.

I’m sure our sensitive, caring friends in the cities and states that are so blue, they’re ultraviolet — where most of America’s homeless have gathered, due to the ready availability of drug dealers and liquor stores — will provide plenty of social workers.

These professionals can determine whether a particular homeless person belongs in rehab (about half), a psychiatric ward (probably one-third), or a homeless shelter, where a lot of space would quickly become available. After all, roughly 80% of the homeless would be in rehab or a psychiatric ward.

Notice that this solution solves a whole lot of problems that are much bigger than an outbreak of the measles.

Consider getting rid of these disease outbreaks a fringe benefit of solving the two biggest problems (besides Democrats) in our big cities: illegal immigration and homelessness, both magnetically attracted by Democrats.



At the same time, the Healthcare Industrial Complex can start doing its job right, by permanently getting over its self-imposed censorship to loudly identify the biggest remaining threat to public health in America: LGBTQ everything.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.