Pediatrician accuses Trump administration of committing a ‘crime against children’ if 2009 Endangerment Finding rule is revoked

Debra Hendrickson, a pediatrician and clinical professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, is accusing the Trump administration of committing a “crime against children” if Lee Zeldin and the Environmental Protection Agency revoke what’s known as the 2009 Endangerment Finding rule.

As American Thinker contributor Bill Ponton explained, “The Endangerment Finding is a regulatory action from the Obama-era declaring CO2 to be a danger to human health and welfare. This rule served as the “pillar” for climate fanatics to build out their “net zero future” and without it, everything comes crashing down.

Here’s what Hendrickson had to say:

And failing to stop this process [the revocation of the rule], to me, is a crime against children, in my view, because not only are they going to inherit the hotter, more dangerous and more chaotic world that we’re creating, but they’re already more vulnerable to the growing health hazards of that world. We’re already seeing that things like worsening air pollution, rising heat waves and the trauma of natural disasters.

As Hendrickson would argue, children have a right to breathe fresh air—she wrote an entire book on the subject titled, The Air They Breathe: A Pediatrician on the Frontlines of Climate Change—and I don’t know a conservative who would disagree. But fresh air is unequivocally not a concern for the progressive “climate” movement Hendrickson so vigorously supports. (There’s nothing remotely clean and life-giving about spraying toxic chemicals in the sky and calling it “geoengineering” and “climate intervention,” and that’s just one offense of the climate cult.)

I wonder though, while Hendrickson believes that children have a right to a clean environment, does she even believe children have a right to be born? Hendrickson serves as a “Chapter Leader” for the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which as a point of policy, supports unrestricted “abortion access,” even for minors. The group’s State Child Health Policy Agenda from 2023–2024 also includes policy “priorities” like:

Eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school entry immunization requirements.

Set medically accurate mandatory sex education standards.

Acknowledge racism as a public health crisis and work toward reducing racism through interdisciplinary partnerships with organizations that have developed campaigns against racism[.]

At first glance, “medically accurate” sex education sounds reasonable, but then you realize that it’s code for the progressive and perverse “sex ed” that explains anal sex between gay men and strap-on activities between women in “medically accurate” ways. And, we all know what it means to “acknowledge racism” as policy: whites are evil colonizers, all non-whites are victims, and the only way to “remedy” anything is to completely destory the West and its values.

So children have a right to clean air, but they (and their parents) don’t have a right to decline pharmaceutical products filled with heavy metals, toxic preservatives, and aborted fetal cells, they don’t have a right to their innocence, and they don’t have a right to a cohesive and non-racialized society.

The chapter also supports taxpayer funded health insurance for illegals, and the banning of “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines.”

Where do they find these “doctors”?

Image from Grok.