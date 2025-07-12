Dead or Alive: Ready for 'Camarillo Man'?

Whenever we hear the word 'man' behind some U.S. location, we know we are in for news about an illegal alien that doesn't tell the complete story. We saw it with Georgia Man. We saw it with Brooklyn Man. We saw it with Maryland Man.

Now we are about to meet Camarillo Man.

It started with a lot of spin in the vicinity of an ICE raid on illegal immigrants working a pot farm where a lot of child laborers were discovered in Ventura County, California on Thursday. Some 300 people were arrested. Then this happened:

The context that he fell 30 feet off a roof while fleeing, according to his own family, is not included in this post or in the underlying article. https://t.co/UTTqZRtjJr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

That's obviously a sad story. The man, presumably here illegally, risked his life to, what, not be sent back to Mexico? The UAW said he only wanted to feed his family, which raises questions, too. There are a lot of jobs in Mexico, actually, good-paying ones for men of his skill set, which the press has resolutely not reported.

According to Google AI, citing OECD data:

Mexico's unemployment rate is currently low, with recent figures indicating a rate of 2.7% in May 2025 . This is near historic lows and continues a downward trend observed over the past few years. The rate is also low compared to other OECD countries.

Why would someone come to the U.S. illegally to work on a pot farm instead of take one of the many jobs in Mexico?

What's more, ICE said it wasn't chasing him. What he did, he did on his own, for unknown reasons.

So it was clearly a bad miscalculation on his part. And he owes his life to the ICE agents who acted quickly once he fell off the greenhouse roof to get him to the hospital as quickly as they did.

But this didn't stop Democrats from making political hay:

I’m so saddened by Jaime Garcia’s death, which was 100% preventable. ICE’s tactics have consistently shown a blatant disregard for human life and human rights. This brazenness is coming from the top-down and it needs to end.https://t.co/rluRGgEL7Q — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) July 12, 2025

Sen. Alex Padilla had one up, too, but seems to have deleted it because apparently he isn't dead.

According to ABC News:

A farmworker is in critical condition after falling off a roof during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in California, officials and family said. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between communities, protesters and the federal government, which is conducting a mass deportation campaign. The government has stepped up its enforcement actions in recent months, leading to protests and an increase in clashes with law enforcement.

... and ...

The United Farm Workers union initially said that the man, Jaime Garcia, died. But the Ventura County Medical Center later released a statement that he was alive and in critical condition. "The family of Mr. Jaime Alanis Garcia has authorized the Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC) to release the following information. Mr. Garcia is currently hospitalized at VCMC and remains in critical condition," VCMC said in a statement.

The UAW is sticking to its story that the man died.

Our hearts are heavy for the grieving family of Jaime Alanis, who died from injuries sustained during a chaotic raid on Thursday.



We'll do everything we can to support them. We continue to work with hundreds of farm worker families navigating the aftermath of this violent raid. pic.twitter.com/ija0lT97jv — United Farm Workers (@UFWupdates) July 13, 2025

Other news agencies, such as ABC News, have quietly deleted their stories. leaving 'page not found' notations, as did Padilla.

So odds are good that the man didn't die, at least as quickly as they said he did, but had been convenient as a pawn for Democrats to attempt to turn public opinion against immigration raids and break his promise to the American people to end illegal immigration into the U.S.

Now this ABC7 report and the L.A. Times say he did die.

Yet ABC News, the big one, not the local affiliates, is reporting he's still alive in this late report. updating an earlier one that said he died.

But we aren't hearing anything new from the Democrats -- I checked -- who seem to have washed their hands of the matter.

I still can't tell whether he is alive or not, which is an odd thing for the media to be so unclear on.

What it tells us is Democrats and their media allies had used the report of the death to make political points, but lost interest when news emerged that the guy was not dead, or not dead yet.

It's as if they wanted him dead in order to blame ICE (which was blameless) for their political project of ensuring open borders. And again, ICE wasn't even chasing him.

Which tells you a lot about how cynical this open-borders game is for those promoting it.

Image: X video screen shot