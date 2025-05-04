Now it's 'Brooklyn Man'

You've heard of 'Minnesota Men.' And Georgia Man. And 'Maryland Man.'

Now the New York Times is presenting us with 'Brooklyn Man.'

According to the report:

A Brooklyn man was arrested on Monday after the police said he violated a corpse on an R train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month. The man, whom police identified as Felix Rojas, 44, was charged with first-degree rape, more than two weeks after the event. He is expected to be arraigned later on Monday, according to a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer.

USAToday followed the Times's lead and called him a "Brooklyn Man," too:

Brooklyn man accused of attempted rape of a corpse on NYC subway

It must be something in the water. Or Brooklyn values. Or something that required that particular identifier.

Like Maryland Man Kilmar Abrejo-Garcia, the Times identified Rojas as a good family man:

Angie Sofikitis, 77, who lives in a building next door to Mr. Rojas, said she recognized him as a man who worked doing maintenance on the building. She said Mr. Rojas was part of a churchgoing family with three children who lived on her street for several years until he moved out about a year ago.

USAToday, meanwhile, mentioned that the victim was a drunk, and that crime statistics on the subway are supposedly down.

Nothing to see here, move along.

What neither of them mentioned was that the arrestee was here in the country illegally, same as at least some of the Minnesota Men wreaking havoc in that state, the Georgia Man who murdered the young nursing student, and most certainly the Maryland Man who was quite the MS-13 gang member and wife-beater.

The detail is relevant to the story because the crime would not have been possible to commit at all had he not been in the country illegally.

The other reason it's worth noting is the level of crime coming from the border that was opened so widely during the miserable administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. To say that an open border is not a magnet for criminals who could never get into the U.S. otherwise, is simple common sense.

But the press won't admit it. So now we are seeing the most fantastically grotesque of crimes from foreign criminals who don't belong here, yet the Times and its little friend at USAToday see nothing fit to print about that vital detail, which might, after all, justify President Trump's border crackdown.

“Maryland man”



“Brooklyn man”



“Georgia man”



That’s nonsense.



A good rule of thumb: When you see the corrupt corporate media call someone something like that, it is probably safe to assume they’re covering for an illegal alien monster who committed horrific crimes. pic.twitter.com/4WXETVd5R4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 4, 2025

At least Fox News and the Department of Homeland Security are starting to say something:

DHS goes after NYT for referring to illegal alien charged w/ raping a male human corpse on a subway in NYC as a “Brooklyn man” with no mention of his legal status. https://t.co/DpgfvSYr5R — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 3, 2025

Fact is, the press is running cover for these foreign thugs, whose crimes keep getting worse and worse, the more you look. Did they identify the man accused of burning alive a homeless woman on the New York subway as an illegal immigrant, too? No, they left that detail to Fox News, which had no problem reporting it.

An open border is an open border, an invitation to the worst people on Earth to come on in. They're doing it, and the Times and its coevals are missing the big story about these incidents.

Now we have 'Brooklyn Man.' If I were a real Brooklynite, I'd be pretty insulted.

Image: NYPD public release, via X, public domain