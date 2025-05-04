Has Israel finally acknowledged that Iran is in a hot war against it?

Iran, through its proxies, is at war with Israel. Israel may finally be openly acknowledging that obvious fact.

On Sunday, the Houthis successfully got a missile through Israel’s defenses, where it landed near Ben Gurion Airport. This is Israel’s main international airport, so it’s akin to a rocket landing near JFK or Reagan International airports.

Unbelievable footage.



The Houthis directly struck a field at Ben Gurion airport - Israel’s main airport.



Israel will not hit a field at the Houthis international Airport. Israel will not miss. https://t.co/mJ1LEfUeMe pic.twitter.com/4I3prE7B9G — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 4, 2025 Here’s how my morning went:

-Arrived at Ben Gurion airport & lined up to check in

-App warned of a launch from the Houthis in Yemen

-Siren sounded in terminal

-Sought shelter with hundreds of others (I was behind some nuns)

-Massive boom rattled the building

-Sirens continued… pic.twitter.com/86Pr1a1LH3 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 4, 2025 Absolutely INSANE footage of the impact from a Houthi missile on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport.



What would happen if this was JFK or Heathrow - do you think the Houthis would exist tomorrow? How about their Iranian backers? pic.twitter.com/Qbv5BeGxWG — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 4, 2025

Three people were injured, although thankfully, none badly. The airport was swiftly able to return to business.

We can assume, of course, that Israel will strike directly at the Houthis. However, we all know that the Houthis didn’t buy or build a missile capable of traveling so far and striking so accurately. Instead, the missile came from Iran, which is using the Houthis as a cutout for its war against Israel.

Interestingly, in a tweet I saw as I was writing this post, Israel implied that it’s finally acknowledging that, while it may have tried not to be at war with Iran, Iran is engaged in a hot war against Israel—and Israel will respond:

Today, there was another Houthi missile attack against Israel.



This time, several civilians were injured.



The Houthis, located nearly 2,000 kilometers from Israel, are firing at Israel without provocation, and they are attacking not only Israel but also international shipping… pic.twitter.com/3QeloGPp3p — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 4, 2025

Today, there was another Houthi missile attack against Israel. This time, several civilians were injured. The Houthis, located nearly 2,000 kilometers from Israel, are firing at Israel without provocation, and they are attacking not only Israel but also international shipping routes. The Houthi attacks are Iranian attacks — Iran uses them as a proxy to spread terror and undermine the regional and global order. The Houthis are the arm — the head is Iranian. The world must hold Iran accountable for these attacks. Israel has the right to defend itself, and it will exercise this right at a time of its choosing.

That doesn’t sound like “we’re going to strike the Houthis and consider it done.” Instead, it sounds as if, with a near-miss at Ben Gurion airport, Israel has realized that, as Iran escalates, it must respond directly. Or at least, sort of directly.

Why do I say “sort of directly”? Because weird things are happening in Iran, all of which involve damage to infrastructure. Exactly a week ago, there was a massive explosion at Iran’s main port, followed by a big explosion at its main deepwater port.

Iran blamed careless handling, but there suddenly seems to be an epidemic of careless handling. I say that because there were more mysterious explosions in Iran today, all of which seem to have occurred after the missile almost struck Ben Gurion airport.

One took place in Mashhad, which is Iran’s second most-populated city, located about 560 miles north of Tehran. It’s Iran’s second-largest car manufacturing area, as well as a major tourism center.

UPDATE 🔴



According to Iranian media a ‘Motorcycle factory’ just blew up in Mashhad. https://t.co/T31h3IRYpJ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 4, 2025 Mashhad, Iran



Something very strange happening right now pic.twitter.com/L5M6hUvQZH — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 4, 2025 The Mullahs responded by making it so that people in Mashhad would drive over U.S., UK, and Israeli flags. The inclusion of the UK flag is funny, given how hostile the Starmer government is to Israel: Across the road from the factory that went up in flames today in Mashhad, Israeli, UK, and U.S. flags were laid on the ground for Iranians to drive over.@BenTzionMacales pic.twitter.com/OptUEKnFWA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 4, 2025 Not long after the Mashhad explosion, another absolutely massive, black-smoke fire broke out in a central district in Tehran County (that is, at the very heart of Iran itself): BREAKING 🔴🔴



I mention the black smoke because that’s not what you get with house or forest fires. That’s the kind of fire that you get when oil-based infrastructure goes up in flames.

Perhaps all these explosions in important centers in Iran are coincidental. And perhaps they’re not.

President Trump told Israel not to strike Iran’s nuclear weapons. So far, Israel has honored that request, even though its destruction of Iran’s air defense systems would make this a good time to strike. However, it’s possible that Israel has found a more low-key approach to breaking Iran by breaking its traditional infrastructure. If so, kudos to Israel for thinking outside the box.

The fact is that the Mullahs are not in good shape. As with all tyrannies, there is despair at home, whether it’s declining marriage rates, a demographic collapse that could destroy the nation, drug addiction, or crime (especially sex trafficking). All of this is made worse because Iran is suffering from a massive drought. While the people suffer, the Mullahs continue with their obsession to destroy Israel, a nation that has nothing to do with them, but that simply offends their sensibilities.

I am reminded of the fact that a significant reason the German military lost WWII was because Hitler insisted on channeling necessary resources to feed his obsessive goal of exterminating Europe’s Jews. Trains and soldiers that should have gone to the Eastern Front instead went to Auschwitz and other death camps. Hitler came close to fulfilling his evil obsession, but he also destroyed the possibility that Germany could win the war.

This time, the Jews are not meekly going to the gas chambers. Whether overtly or, perhaps, covertly, they will ensure that any efforts to exterminate them are stopped in their tracks. And at a certain point, no matter how much Israel depends on America’s goodwill, if Iran gets too dangerous, they will break the leash and do what they need to do.