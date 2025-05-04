British actor and writers pile on to support the trans crowd—and JK Rowling’s not having it

Over 400 British actors and actresses signed an open letter attacking the UK Supreme Court’s very narrow ruling holding that the Equality Act 2010 could not be stretched to understand the word “woman” to mean “transwoman.” JK Rowling has pushed back hard in a long tweet that’s worth reading in full.

Last month, the Supreme Court concluded that, when Parliament passed the Equality Act 2010, it used the word “woman” in its biological sense. It’s important to note that the Court did not say that there is no such thing as a “trans” person trapped in the “wrongly sexed” body, nor did it say that Parliament was forever barred from bowing to perverse sexual delusions in a new or updated Equality Act. It said only that, as written, “woman” referred to biological women.

The narrow upshot of this narrow ruling was that a Scottish law about “Gender Representation on Public Boards” couldn’t be read to mean that so-called “trans women” got to shoehorn themselves into the act. And of course, the broader upshot was that, as to anything affected by the Equality Act 2010, “woman” means what it has always meant: A person whose genetic makeup means she belongs to a class of people biologically capable of naturally gestating a baby.

While it’s possible that Parliament will, in fact, update the Equality Act to redefine “woman” to include mentally ill people and sexual perverts, that may not be a popular move with the British people. For now, woman probably does mean woman in the UK, and that’s got the film crowd really, really upset.

To that end, around 400 people in the UK’s film community got together and published an open letter (which followed on the heels of an open letter in the UK’s writers’ community) to protest the Supreme Court’s dastardly decision interpreting a word according to the meaning it’s had since humankind mastered language.

You can read the letter here, but you already know what it says. “Lived reality and threatens the safety”...”exposes trans people to embarrassment and harassment”...”negative consequences for all women”...”harm that trans and gender nonconforming people face”...blah, blah, blah.

There are apparently some well-known names on the letter, but the only one I recognized was Eddie Redmayne (who played someone “trans” in a movie). According to the Daily Mail, Paapa Essiedu, who will play Severus Snape in a new Harry Potter series, signed on, but everyone else was unknown to me.

Speaking of Essiedu, one thing that stands out for someone who grew up watching Masterpiece Theater is how British entertainers’ names have changed. While the credits on a British product used to have names that had been common in the UK for centuries (sturdy English, Scottish, Welsh, and Irish names), an inordinate number of names on this list have manifestly African, Indian, and Middle Eastern origins.

There are a couple of things to understand about the “we love ‘trans’ people” pile-on. First, the entertainment industry is disproportionately populated with non-heterosexuals. In other words, while most people know very few homosexuals and have never met someone claiming to be “trans,” the entertainment types really do believe that half or more of the world is “on the spectrum.” Listen to Cynthia Nixon, herself a lesbian.

Bei einer Protestkundgebung gegen Trumps Dekrete, die sich gegen die Verstümmelung sowie chemische Kastration von Minderjährigen richten, erklärte die Schauspielerin Cynthia Nixon:



- Ihre Tochter ist Transgender

- Ihre Nichte ist Transgender

- Das Kind ihrer besten Freundin… pic.twitter.com/z0gPzQCkWh — Emrah Erken 🔥🎺 (@AtticusJazz) February 7, 2025

This is not normal for most of us, but it’s normal for them.

Second, unlike most jobs where productivity means creating something, in the entertainment industry, the metric of success is popularity. This is a world where “being in with the In Crowd” is the only thing that ultimately matters. Therefore, they are lemmings who are virtually incapable of independent thought.

JK Rowling is different. She’s a leftist, but she supports Israel, and she believes in biological reality. (I long ago suspected she was committed to Truth.) For that reason, Rowling took up the fight of defending women against so-called “trans women.”

For her principled rejection of misogynistic delusion, Rowling has been completely reviled, subject to violent threats, and seen those whom she made famous turn on her. The execrable Emma Watson (whose “resting b**ch face” is a window into her soul, and who is all in on Hamas) used her staggeringly pretentious, limousine-leftist Instagram page to deliver a singularly nasty message to JK Rowling:

Emma Watson is not ignoring fascism. pic.twitter.com/DbmmEzSWw5 — Wensley Garbell (@WesGarbell) May 1, 2025

Rowling, however, is unimpressed by this posturing. Instead, in response to all the open letters and hysteria from Britain’s leftist intelligentsia and wannabes, she delivered a point-by-point refutation of the whole “trans” lie as it affects culture and women. Her tweet opens with her calling the letters’ signatories “insane” and bullies, and closes by asking whether they’ll ever feel shame for the true harm they’re causing to actual women and children:

In light of recent open letters from academia and the arts criticising the UK's Supreme Court ruling on sex-based rights, it's possibly worth remembering that nobody sane believes, or has ever believed, that humans can change sex, or that binary sex isn't a material fact. These… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 3, 2025

(I’ve embedded Rowling’s entire tweet at the end of this post.)

JK Rowling is one of the most popular writers in Western history. Her principled attack on the lemmings in the entertainment industry, many of whom she made famous, will last long after their infantile screams of “lived experience” and “fascism” have faded away.

Image: X screen grab.

***

JK Rowlings full tweet