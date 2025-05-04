British actor and writers pile on to support the trans crowd—and JK Rowling’s not having it
Over 400 British actors and actresses signed an open letter attacking the UK Supreme Court’s very narrow ruling holding that the Equality Act 2010 could not be stretched to understand the word “woman” to mean “transwoman.” JK Rowling has pushed back hard in a long tweet that’s worth reading in full.
Last month, the Supreme Court concluded that, when Parliament passed the Equality Act 2010, it used the word “woman” in its biological sense. It’s important to note that the Court did not say that there is no such thing as a “trans” person trapped in the “wrongly sexed” body, nor did it say that Parliament was forever barred from bowing to perverse sexual delusions in a new or updated Equality Act. It said only that, as written, “woman” referred to biological women.
The narrow upshot of this narrow ruling was that a Scottish law about “Gender Representation on Public Boards” couldn’t be read to mean that so-called “trans women” got to shoehorn themselves into the act. And of course, the broader upshot was that, as to anything affected by the Equality Act 2010, “woman” means what it has always meant: A person whose genetic makeup means she belongs to a class of people biologically capable of naturally gestating a baby.
While it’s possible that Parliament will, in fact, update the Equality Act to redefine “woman” to include mentally ill people and sexual perverts, that may not be a popular move with the British people. For now, woman probably does mean woman in the UK, and that’s got the film crowd really, really upset.
To that end, around 400 people in the UK’s film community got together and published an open letter (which followed on the heels of an open letter in the UK’s writers’ community) to protest the Supreme Court’s dastardly decision interpreting a word according to the meaning it’s had since humankind mastered language.
You can read the letter here, but you already know what it says. “Lived reality and threatens the safety”...”exposes trans people to embarrassment and harassment”...”negative consequences for all women”...”harm that trans and gender nonconforming people face”...blah, blah, blah.
There are apparently some well-known names on the letter, but the only one I recognized was Eddie Redmayne (who played someone “trans” in a movie). According to the Daily Mail, Paapa Essiedu, who will play Severus Snape in a new Harry Potter series, signed on, but everyone else was unknown to me.
Speaking of Essiedu, one thing that stands out for someone who grew up watching Masterpiece Theater is how British entertainers’ names have changed. While the credits on a British product used to have names that had been common in the UK for centuries (sturdy English, Scottish, Welsh, and Irish names), an inordinate number of names on this list have manifestly African, Indian, and Middle Eastern origins.
There are a couple of things to understand about the “we love ‘trans’ people” pile-on. First, the entertainment industry is disproportionately populated with non-heterosexuals. In other words, while most people know very few homosexuals and have never met someone claiming to be “trans,” the entertainment types really do believe that half or more of the world is “on the spectrum.” Listen to Cynthia Nixon, herself a lesbian.
This is not normal for most of us, but it’s normal for them.
Second, unlike most jobs where productivity means creating something, in the entertainment industry, the metric of success is popularity. This is a world where “being in with the In Crowd” is the only thing that ultimately matters. Therefore, they are lemmings who are virtually incapable of independent thought.
JK Rowling is different. She’s a leftist, but she supports Israel, and she believes in biological reality. (I long ago suspected she was committed to Truth.) For that reason, Rowling took up the fight of defending women against so-called “trans women.”
For her principled rejection of misogynistic delusion, Rowling has been completely reviled, subject to violent threats, and seen those whom she made famous turn on her. The execrable Emma Watson (whose “resting b**ch face” is a window into her soul, and who is all in on Hamas) used her staggeringly pretentious, limousine-leftist Instagram page to deliver a singularly nasty message to JK Rowling:
Rowling, however, is unimpressed by this posturing. Instead, in response to all the open letters and hysteria from Britain’s leftist intelligentsia and wannabes, she delivered a point-by-point refutation of the whole “trans” lie as it affects culture and women. Her tweet opens with her calling the letters’ signatories “insane” and bullies, and closes by asking whether they’ll ever feel shame for the true harm they’re causing to actual women and children:
JK Rowling is one of the most popular writers in Western history. Her principled attack on the lemmings in the entertainment industry, many of whom she made famous, will last long after their infantile screams of “lived experience” and “fascism” have faded away.
JK Rowlings full tweet
In light of recent open letters from academia and the arts criticising the UK’s Supreme Court ruling on sex-based rights, it’s possibly worth remembering that nobody sane believes, or has ever believed, that humans can change sex, or that binary sex isn’t a material fact. These letters do nothing but remind us of what we know only too well: that pretending to believe these things has become an elitist badge of virtue.
I often wonder whether the signatories of such letters have to quieten their consciences before publicly boosting a movement intent on removing women’s and girls’ rights, which bullies gay people who admit openly they don’t want opposite sex partners, and campaigns for the continued sterilisation of vulnerable and troubled kids. Do they feel any qualms at all while chanting the foundational lie of their religion: Trans Women are Women, Trans Men are Men?
I have no idea. All I know for sure is that it’s a complete waste of time telling a gender activist that their favourite slogan is self-contradictory nonsense, because the lie is the whole point. They’re not repeating it because it’s true - they know full well it’s not true - but because they believe they can make it true, sort of, if they force everyone else to agree. The foundational lie functions as both catechism and crucifix: the set form of words that obviates the tedious necessity of coming up with your own explanation of why you’re one of the Godly, and an exorcist’s weapon which will defeat demonic facts and reason, and promote the advance of righteous pseudoscience and sophistry.
Some argue that signatories of these sorts of letters are motivated by fear: fear for their careers, of course, but also fear of their co-religionists, who include angry, narcissistic men who threaten and sometimes enact violence on non-believers; back-stabbing colleagues ever ready to report wrongthink; the online shamers and doxxers and rape threateners, and, of course, the influential zealots in the upper echelons of liberal professions (though we can quibble whether they’re actually liberal at all, given the draconian authoritarianism that seems to have engulfed so many). Gender ideology could give medieval Catholicism a run for its money when it comes to punishing heretics, so isn’t it common sense to keep your head down and recite your Hail Mulvaneys?
But before we start feeling too sorry for any cowed and fearful TWAWites who’re TERFy on the sly, let’s not forget what a high proportion of them have willingly snatched up pitchforks and torches to join the inquisitional purges. Call me lacking in proper womanly sympathy, but I find the harm they’ve enabled and in some cases directly championed or funded - the hounding and shaming of vulnerable women, the forced loss of livelihoods, the unregulated medical experiment on minors - tends to dry up my tears at source.
History is littered with the debris of irrational and harmful belief systems that once seemed unassailable. As Orwell said, ‘Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.’ Gender ideology may have embedded itself deeply into our institutions, where it’s been imposed, top-down, on the supposedly unenlightened, but it is not invulnerable.
Court losses are starting to stack up. The condescension, overreach, entitlement and aggression of gender activists is eroding public support daily. Women are fighting back and winning significant victories. Sporting bodies have miraculously awoken from their slumber and remembered that males tend to be larger, stronger and faster than females. Parts of the medical establishment are questioning cutting healthy breasts off teenaged girls is really the best way to fix their mental health problems.
One seemingly harmless little white lie - Trans Women are Women, Trans Men are Men - uttered in most cases without any real thought at all, and a few short years later, people who think of themselves as supremely virtuous are typing ‘yes, rapists’ pronouns are absolutely the hill I’ll die on,’ rubbing shoulders with those who call for women to be hanged and decapitated for wanting all-female rape crisis centres, and furiously denying clear and mounting evidence of the greatest medical scandal in a century.
I wonder if they ever ask themselves how they got here, and I wonder whether any of them will ever feel shame.