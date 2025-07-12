A French court rules that France must admit the Gaza population

One of the things that the people who insist that Israel must embrace the residents of Gaza and the West Bank assiduously ignore is that none of the surrounding Arab Muslim countries will admit these same people. After all, it would seem like a natural fit of culture and faith.

The open secret is that people from Gaza and the West Bank are not just disruptive but destructive. They will try to undermine any country in which they get a foothold. They are an amalgam of the worst energy of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Iranian Mullahs, jihadist revolutionaries who dream of glorious societal destruction from which will emerge either a global caliphate or the missing Imam or both.

Image by ChatGPT

However, no one told France’s National Court of Asylum (“CNDA”) about this reality. That’s the only reason I can find for why the CNDA opened France’s door to Gaza’s population, ensuring that Islamic radicalism will integrate completely into (and, inevitably, take over) a nuclear-armed Europe (France and the UK).

Just a few months ago, despite pressure from Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, and even the West Bank refused entry to Gaza residents:

The Arab statement warned that such plans “threaten the region’s stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples.”

But France, the same nation that had the despicable antisemitic Dreyfus Affair and that willingly handed its Jews over to the conquering Nazis (72,500-75,000 French Jews died in the Holocaust), thinks everything will be just fine if it welcomes in every resident of Gaza:

All Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip will be eligible for the first time to apply for asylum in France, a court ruled on Friday. Deciding on a case brought by a Palestinian mother seeking asylum in the wake of the Islamist Hamas October 7th terror attacks on Israel, France’s National Court of Asylum (CNDA) ruled in her favour given the “war methods” of the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza, which the court found were “serious enough to be regarded as methods of persecution.” The decision overturned a previous rejection from the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Effrusion (OFPRA) in November, which noted that the Palestinian woman was not specifically being “persecuted” and therefore could only be eligible for “subsidiary protection”, a lesser form of asylum which only allows for a four-year temporary residence permit rather than the ten years of protection guaranteed to refugees. The case paved the way for the CNDA to declare that all Palestinians living in Gaza should be entitled to asylum protection in France, Le Figaro reports. The court based its decision on the Geneva Convention, which says that people who face “persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion,” should be considered refugees.

Again, France is a country with nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the UK, the other European nation with nuclear weapons, has long been eying a plan to bring in Gaza residents.

Once France opens the doors to Gaza residents, it’s game over for Europe. Keep in mind that the open borders within the EU’s thirteen countries mean that Gazans can fan out across Western Europe. And remember, too, that it’s not just the people who wear the Hamas uniform who are bloodthirsty radicals. When the Hamas army entered Gaza, thousands of civilian men trailed in their wake and gleefully participated in the rape and slaughter.

What’s happening isn’t even a case of a Trojan Horse. In the Iliad, the horse looked like a charming and innocent gift. However, in the case of the Muslim Arabs living in Gaza, everyone knows exactly what they are: Stone-cold revolutionary jihadi killers. We don’t have to guess this. It’s their proud, shouted-out identity. Once France lets them in, Europe is a dead continent walking. Soon, nothing will remain.

And lest you think I’m wrong about a country that allows mass Muslim migration, just contemplate the fact that Germany has given up trying to prevent the Muslims who entered in 2015 from raping women. Instead, it’s trying to turn women’s vagina’s into bear traps. In Japan, where Islam the fastest-growing religion, with plans for a future conquest, many Japanese are starting to rally for Muslims to be deported.