The Crucifixion and its lessons for modern justice: a call for compassion

Over two thousand years ago, the crucifixion of an innocent man, Jesus Christ, exposed the flaws in human justice systems. His trial, a mockery of fairness, highlighted how the innocent can be wrongfully condemned—a lesson that resonates through history.

The day of his crucifixion, followed two days later by his resurrection, is commemorated as Good Friday, honoring Jesus’s selfless sacrifice for others.

In his final moments, Jesus pardoned a condemned man, serving as the capstone of his ministry of forgiveness and redemption. This act of compassion remains a powerful example of grace under injustice.

Today, however, we see echoes of such injustices in modern judicial systems. Abusive and corrupt processes increasingly target political opponents over mere policy disagreements, undermining fairness. In 45 years, the explosion of federal laws—from 3,000 in 1980 to over 300,000 today—has criminalized countless aspects of daily life.

Harvey Silverglate’s book, Three Felonies a Day, illustrates how any average person may unknowingly commit multiple felonies daily due to this government overreach. Similarly, Sidney Powell’s Licensed to Lie exposes systemic abuses within the Department of Justice, correlating with a rise in over-prosecution and wrongful convictions.

Reflecting on Jesus’s ministry, as depicted in the internationally acclaimed television series, The Chosen, his empathy for the unfortunate and wrongfully treated remains one of the most profound legacies in history. In that spirit, a bold act of compassion could address modern injustices today. Imagine a “Forgiveness Friday,” where the President issues weekly pardons to those wrongfully convicted or overly prosecuted. This initiative would showcase compassion, reflecting the President’s known warmth and fairness, while reinforcing America’s commitment to justice and redemption.

Mr. President, tear down the walls of unjust convictions. Let Forgiveness Fridays demonstrate that America stands for fairness, forgiveness, and hope.