Economic suicide by design

This week, Oregonians heard the announcement that Tektronix, an iconic Oregon-based company, is moving its headquarters from Oregon to North Carolina.



Tektronix has decided that it has had enough of the Oregon Democrat high taxes, poor schools, and constant degradation of the quality of life for its employees. Textronix was once one of the largest employers in the state of Oregon. Anybody working in the electronics branch of technology relied on Tektronix test equipment to troubleshoot electronic problems. Driving by the Tektronix campus was very sad for me when we moved to Oregon. The parking lots around the Tektronix buildings were mainly empty, and slowly got even emptier. As an Electronic Technician who relied on the Tektronix test equipment my entire career, this was like watching an old friend slowly die from neglect.

Elections have consequences, and so does how people vote. Voting for more taxes, higher fees, and the crazy bills the Democrat supermajority pushes through is costing Oregon thousands of highly-paid citizens who have had enough, and they then leave Oregon for different states. Yet Oregon continues down the same old path to economic disaster. Oregonians cannot figure out that Democrats are all the same; their solution to problems is to raise taxes and fees on everything. For decades, Oregonians have been voting for Democrats to lead Oregon, and nobody noticed that conservatives and Republicans were leaving over economic or freedom issues. The Democrats, Liberals, and progressives just kept on making Oregon less affordable and less desirable to raise a family or retire here.

In 2024, most of the nation moved right to elect Donald Trump President of the United States. Oregon voted to move farther Left, giving the Democrats a supermajority in the state legislature. Once the Democrats had the supermajority, they decided that higher taxes, fees, and other things that impacted people's incomes and families were needed to fulfill their mandates. They raised taxes, and the rental of U-Hauls headed out of Oregon rose along with them.

Now we have reached a crisis point in Oregon, businesses and people are leaving in huge numbers. Budget deficits are rising, and every single level of government is in debt and having to cut programs and services. This is the direct result, of the way the people of Oregon have voted in past elections. If this continues Oregon will be the showcase example of Democrat policies sucking the wealth and prosperity from its citizens and ultimately failing to avoid financial ruin.

Bottom line, don’t let Democrats govern, they will mess up the state and it will cost you.



John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

