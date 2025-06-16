Reconstituting the Democrat Party

It’s no secret that, at 27 percent approval rating, the Democrat Party is desperate to repair some of the damage it suffered during the Biden Administration. Many Democrats see the writing on the wall and are abandoning the party in droves. Even the former press secretary, who just a few months ago was staunchly defending Joe Biden and his party, has now left for greener pastures.

In a pathetic effort to improve its standing, the party recently made a $20 million investment in a project intended to help Democrats communicate with men. It suggests utter desperation.

But correcting the problems with the Democrat Party shouldn’t be that difficult or expensive. Here, offered free of charge to Democrat leaders, are six simple steps to help guide them through rehabilitation.

First, you talk incessantly about our democracy and the threats it faces from the opposition party. You’re called “Democrats,” so why not organize your new party on the basic principle shared by all democracies -- government by the people?

Listen to the people.

Don’t try to tell them what to think and what to do. They elected you, they pay your salary, and they will tell you what they want. “They” means the majority of Americans, mainstream America -- not the unhinged lunatics on the fringes of the political spectrum. Listen to the people, and reacquaint yourself with the concept of “majority rule.”

But of course, America isn’t a true democracy. Recognizing it as a constitutional republic, a new and improved Democrat Party would be more successful by observing the second point.

Abide by our Constitution.

That document guided our country throughout its evolution -- from its humble beginnings to the envy of the world. Don’t try to change our Constitution. Don’t interpret it as you see fit, and don’t use it only when it benefits you. The rights that it guarantees to all Americans -- freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and the right to peaceably assemble -- are clear and unequivocal.

Put the good of the country before political ambition.

The people spoke with a clear and resounding voice in November, rejecting the radical policies of the last administration. Accept your defeat. A new and improved Democrat Party can take on the role of the loyal opposition, and still work to bring the country together. Continued inflammatory rhetoric only divides the country and incites violence.

Don’t lie so conspicuously and contemptuously.

Americans have come to understand that virtually every administration exaggerates to various degrees to make their policies sound better than they are. It’s called political spin. But Americans also recognize the difference between spin and blatant lies. When you lie so audaciously, it shows utter contempt for the people you represent. It also it shreds your credibility.

More importantly, when you repeatedly told the public that “the border is secure," and assured them that the president was fit to lead the country, those lies put the country, and in turn the entire world, in unparalleled danger.

A revitalized Democrat Party would put the country first. If you want to see our republic prosper, and you don’t want to be seen as the party of mendacity, or worse, the party of buffoonery, stay away from the bald-faced lies.

Stand up for American values.

It should be obvious, but every major American political party has always stood for American values -- our Constitution, a fair and equal justice system, secure borders, and respect for law and order. They have always stood by our international allies. If you want to be taken seriously again as a major political party, that is the least you can do.

Finally, there’s the issue of reason.

We can’t all be geniuses, but nearly all of us were born with some measure of common sense. It’s how we learn not to put our hands in an open fire. It’s also what tells us that men and women can’t arbitrarily change their genders, and that men can’t give birth. It’s how we know that open borders allow untold numbers of dangerous people into our country.

Unfortunately, when you’re filled with blind hatred, all that common sense goes away. So…

Use the common sense you were born with.

Of course, even if you decide to follow this six-point plan, you’ll still have to come up with an agenda acceptable to the people. This is just a starting point. You can take it or leave it, but at 27 percent approval rating, what have you got to lose?