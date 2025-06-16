Protect my remittances

We understand that President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico sent a message to the Trump White House. This is the story:

“Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is not ok with the ongoing immigration raids, claiming that they are targeting “honest” and “hardworking” individuals. The politician made those comments on Thursday during her daily news conference, where Sheinbaum claimed to have met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. During the brief meeting, Sheinbaum stated that they discussed various items related to the ongoing relationship between the two countries.” Sheinbaum claimed to have taken a strong stance in condemning the ongoing immigration raids taking place throughout the United States.

My guess is that the visitor explained that these people are in the country illegally whether they are hard working or not. Many also fall in the category of people already deported or some who have a letter from a judge deporting them.

The real reason for Sheinbaum’s concern is that she’s afraid of losing remittances adding up to 3 to 5 percent of GDP. The reconciliation proposal in the US Senate calls for a 3.5% tax on these transfers. Deportations cuts into this windfall.

