Importing the Village: San Diego school district to bring in foreign teachers to school illegals

As they say, it takes a village...

Nowhere is that more obvious than in the decision by the woke San Diego Unified School District to import foreign teachers to teach foreign illegals enrolled in U.S. public schools.

According to Fox 5 News (emphasis mine):

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education recently announced a partnership with an international group to help fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The board signed an agreement with International Alliance Group (IAG) on Tuesday that is intended to conduct outreach for qualified educators and fill openings that are typically considered hard to staff, including in special education. “Nationwide, we are dealing with the reality that there are not enough certified special education

teachers to meet the needs of our students,” said Dr. Fabi Bagula, the district’s interim superintendent. According to the board, recruits will be brought in on a temporary work visa for up to three years to fill openings in the following areas: Mild/Moderate Support Needs, Extensive Support Needs and Bilingual, Cross-Cultural Language and Academic Development. They must be current educators in their home countries, undergo a comprehensive screening process and meet state and federal law for employment in California. Additionally, they must get teaching credentials in California.

Lots of things don't add up in this story and Fox 5 didn't go much beyond what the district claimed in its announcement. Teacher salaries here are bloated, averaging six figures plus bennies and summertimes off. And the district has lost 12,000 students as residents, many of them young families, flee the state, including 31,000 in San Diego alone.

But the big one is that little slipped-in detail about importing foreign teachers for foreign language speakers, of which San Diego has been inundated with since Joe Biden's border surge.

That can't be anyone but illegals.

The irony is, these illegal migrant kids could get these same teachers back home, but because they are here in the states without authorization, the district is going bring in their teachers for them, too, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

These kids aren't going to assimilate here and adopt the U.S. ways with this arrangement. They're going to get the same education here that they would get back home.

The U.S. is being used as a money vessel to pay for the same teachers here that would normally be paid for by the citizens of the countries these kids come from.

The Voice of San Diego notes that the IAG specializes in importing teachers from Latin America and the U.K. (read: South Asia) whose organized crime syndicates have been major suppliers of illegal immigrants currently in the U.S.

Import illegals, import their villages. And you can bet it doesn't stop at teachers.

This is why, despite the migrant sob stories out there, illegal migrants need to be sent back. It's pretty obvious they want to use gringo as a money machine, hooking it up to their whole transplanted village here, nothing different from what they had back home except for the bottomless money supply.

That's not a good, let alone sustainable, picture, for those of here in the U.S. Migrants are constantly sold to us as bringing value to the U.S. but in this instance, all we see is another siphon on the public money spigot.

Image: Aaron Davis, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed