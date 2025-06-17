Celebrating patriotism: A counter-protest to No Kings anarchy

Long before the No Kings protests were announced, a group of Vermont conservatives had scheduled an event at the State House to celebrate Flag Day, the President’s birthday, and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. This was radical enough in the progressive-blue Green Mountain State, but the subsequent declaration of nationwide “protests” called No Kings was deliberately created as a “nationwide day of defiance” to desecrate a patriotic national holiday. Vermont conservatives decided to persevere with their flag positivity in the face of hatred, in what ironically made a celebration of American liberties a counter-protest.

When I arrived at the Vermont State House lawn just before 11:00 AM, throngs of sign-wielding, mostly elderly liberal No King attendees were filing down State Street. It was a beautiful day for exercise, and I suppose virtue-signaling arm-waving is better than another sedentary day spent self-brainwashing in MSM vitriol -- especially with hate-signs to build arm strength.

Upside-down U.S. flags on Flag Day seemed incongruous for a national holiday that began in 1861 as a defiant act by the Union against Southern secession and war. As 2025 California echoes similar sedition by threatening (promising?) to secede, it is hard to imagine that the Vermonters of today would raise a wrinkled retiree pinky to preserve a more perfect union.

A sign proclaiming “Men of Quality Do Not Fear Equality” was pretty ironic among the “equity” crowd that seeks to eliminate equality in favor of a racist, sexist, gender-attraction caste hierarchy of identity politics. One sign curiously clamored, “Eggs are so expensive because the chicken is in the White House.” Biden’s inflation of food prices preceded Donald Trump, who pumped his fist in defiance after being shot through the ear -- hardly a chicken.

As the anti-American crowd shuffled off, our small group of conservative patriots gathered to celebrate the real holiday -- Flag Day. No Palestinian, Mexican, or Trans-pride flags for us. Just American flags and Trump flags, and a celebratory patriotic cake of red, white, and blue.

Our group of approximately 30 brave freedom fighters mounted the Vermont State House steps, recently vacated by the thousands of grifters. Immediately eliciting howls of contempt and hateful epithets from those waving banners about equality and liberty, we soldiered on. The No Kings uniparty showed quickly that it favors a one-party neo-liberal Borg while railing against fascism. We waved and smiled in retort, rallying against the Marxist havoc seeking to let slip the dogs of civil war.

Our small public address system was set up on a folding table, as dregs from the earlier No Kings travesty lingered to harass and silence anyone daring to express national pride. Vermonter Rebecca Pitre took the microphone and led the pro-USA group in a poetic chant she crafted for the occasion:

“There’s just one flag that you see

On government property

Here’s our story

Wave Old Glory

Here’s our story

Wave Old Glory”

And so we did -- we waved U.S. flags. The No Kings thugs banged tambourines, called us names, stuck up their expressive middle fingers, twerked, and waved signs such as “Trump is a faux-king scumbag” and “Happy Birthday A**hole.”

Suddenly, a crazed cake-killer lunged from the kooky crowd and smashed the patriotic birthday cake with a bottle of frozen water. After attempting to deprive patriots of their liberties of nation-celebrating speech and expression, the elitist No Kings protesters did not even want to “let them eat cake.” We celebrated Flag Day, and distributed portions of the crushed cake undeterred.

Author, pastor, and attorney John Klar raises grass-fed beef and sheep in Vermont. His Substack, Small Farm Republic, is based on his 2023 book, Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival. John is a staff writer at Liberty Nation News.

Image: John Klar