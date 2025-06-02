Marxist hate derangement on the ropes?

Far-left extremists crave something to hate. That is their cult -- hate and suffering. Fortunately, the hate cult is waning in the face of truth.

Aldous Huxley observed:

"The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people they will have a chance of maltreating someone. To be able to destroy with good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior 'righteous indignation' -- this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats."

That describes the race cultists, the climate cultists, the trans cultists, and the Demonrat Party in general. It is sad. They want egg prices to rise; they want the borders open to rapists; they want the stock market to plummet; they want war in Ukraine and Israel. They thirst after their own destruction in their lust to hate and torment others. This is why Trump Derangement Syndrome (and its mental-health cousins, Kennedy Derangement Syndrome and Musk Derangement Syndrome) are so pitiful to witness: there is no antidote for sufferers -- bad news and good news alike fuel their rage and hate.

Revelations about Joe Biden’s concealed cancer and hidden mental decline have exposed the cascade of lies by the MSM, including the lab origins of COVID-19, Russiagate, Hunter’s laptop coverup, election 2020, vaccine safety and efficacy, FBI corruption, etc. This again recalls Huxley, who warned, “The propagandist's purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human.”

Under the Biden oppression, anyone who opposed the official lie-narratives was targeted as a conspiracy theorist. Biden labeled Christian conservatives a threat to democracy. Trump supporters were dehumanized as “deplorables” by Hillary Clinton. The hate-frenzy of the Demonrat Party recalled Salem witchhunters, or Nazi slanders and genocide against Jews -- while the malevolent actors called America-loving Republicans Nazis.

It backfired, thank Holy God. Most Americans resist dehumanizing their neighbors: even now, Republicans largely hold back from castigating Democrats as sub-human, despite the rampant hate speech, race-baiting, grooming of schoolchildren, economic destruction, crime, and violence the donkey party has wrought.

Huxley one more time: “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” Or as Ben Shapiro has sloganized: “Facts don’t care about your feelings.” This is the death of dehumanization and the death of the hate cults: facts.

It is a fact that Biden opened the borders while claiming Republicans prevented him from upholding the rule of law. “Renewables” that spew toxins and rape the resources of developing nations in their manufacture do not save the planet. Cows are not killing humanity with their flatulence; fake industrial meat substitutes are not healthy. Men who dress in drag are not women. “Ending oil” would end renewable manufacturing and inflict genocidal famine. These facts are emerging triumphant.

One of the most crucial facts being unveiled is that systemic racism is not the status quo in America but the goal of Critical Race Theorists and racist opportunists who seek to create a new racism instituted and enforced by government. James Lindsay called this out in his erudite tome Race Marxism, as did Thomas Sowell in Discrimination and Disparities, and John McWhorter in Woke Racism.

The truth is that America strives toward equality for all, as ensconced in the federal and state constitutions. In his timely analysis, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America, Coleman Hughes exposed the phalanx of neo-racist lies employed by the far left to create racist divisions. Chief among Hughes’ insights is what he terms “The Disparity Fallacy”:

“....neoracists use the concept of systemic racism to absolve themselves of any responsibility for proving accusations of racism… When they can’t pinpoint a source for… discrimination, they claim that the racism is systemic -- that it’s not due to any individual or group of individuals but is instead “baked into” the system. “The Disparity Fallacy has made our society more racist.”

America is indeed divided, but truth ultimately prevails over lies. Huxley’s warnings were wise. Americans must not dehumanize “the other.” Conservatives must resist retaliation against those who committed lawfare. The antidote to lies is truth: the Constitution restored. One rule of law for all. Equal opportunities for all. Accountability for one’s actions, especially bad behaviors, for all.

The hate cults are defeated. Let us all seek truth and rescue our nation from its near destruction by cultural Marxism, identity politics, climate alarmism, and neo-racism.

Author, pastor, and attorney John Klar raises grass-fed beef and sheep in Vermont. His Substack, Small Farm Republic, is based on his 2023 book, Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival. John is a staff writer at Liberty Nation News.