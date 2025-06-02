Democrat disintegration

The Democrat Party is growing increasingly disconnected from average Americans who are rejecting their message, their policies, their strategies, and their tactics. From their policy failures in managing such things as urban environments, education, economics, and foreign affairs, the party has struggled to deliver on its promises. One wonders if we'd have a country left had they succeeded.

In urban environments, the worst cities in America overwhelmingly share one characteristic -- they're run by Democrats. Baltimore, Memphis, and Detroit are among the 20 most dangerous cities in the world. Out of the 30 worst cities in America, 27 are run by Democrats, as are the five 'dirtiest' cities. Anyone who's seen stories coming out of places like Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, or Baltimore will have noticed that the reports are rarely positive. From crime to schools to homelessness, the stories invariably tell of tragedies, corruption, and incompetence.

For a stunning exposé of multi-layered Democrat incompetence, listen to Matt Walsh discuss the recent prison escapes that took place in New Orleans.

Education is another issue regarding which the Democrats fail miserably. Despite ever-increasing funding going towards America's public schools, the educational policies promulgated by Democrats have consistently failed underserved communities, especially those among minorities. Urban schools are often overcrowded and suffer from systemic neglect while Democrats offer broad solutions like universal pre-K that do not address specific needs. A 2023 report found that not one student was proficient in reading or mathematics at 55 Chicago public schools. Another report found the same results in 23 Baltimore schools.

23% of respondents to 2022 Gallup poll were completely dissatisfied with public education, and 32% were somewhat dissatisfied. This reflects the Democrat's failure to address educational access and quality. Since COVID, achievement gaps and slow academic recovery have affected black students the hardest, yet Democrat policies have not addressed this. The party's alignment with teachers unions has blocked charter school expansion and school choice, which exacerbate inequities. This, despite the evidence of better outcomes for low-income minority students. Their inability or unwillingness to offer tangible educational reforms has deepened distrust, especially in key swing states.

Citizens in those communities have had enough, with voters increasingly defecting to the Republican Party or disengaging entirely. Democrats have been trying to refine their messaging, not realizing that it's their message that the voters, especially men, are rejecting. The party is reportedly spending $20 million to learn how to talk to men. They can’t seem to grasp that claiming that men can have babies, that high school boys need tampons, and that authentic men exhibit “toxic masculinity” isn’t very convincing.

News on the economics front is similarly grim for Democrats. A 2023 ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 40% of voters said they were worse off under Biden. They've alienated minority communities by overemphasizing identity politics over more substantive "kitchen-table issues." For example, Barack Obama's remarks concerning black men's lukewarm support for Kamala Harris were seen as dismissive and condescending, which eroded trust.

On foreign policy, the Democrat Party has compiled an extensive list of failures. Biden's ill-conceived plan to withdraw from Afghanistan gifted the Taliban with billions of dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art military aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, and assorted equipment, not to mention a fully-functional air base. As it turns out, Afghanistan is just the tip of the iceberg, with one report listing 105 foreign policy failures during Biden's tenure.

The Hill notes that voters see the Democrats as lacking a clear strategy for foreign policy, with 62% of independents expressing skepticism about the party's leadership. A Gallup poll revealed that confidence in Democratic congressional leadership has hit the lowest recorded point since 2001 with ratings plummeting among moderates and minorities.

In what might arguably be the biggest political scandals in American history, Biden’s mental decline, the subsequent cover-up, and the autopen scandal are the icing on the cake. The Federalist Society has listed hundreds of lies told by pResident (not a typo) Biden alone in a three-part exposé. See part three here, that links back to the previous two.

The Democrats have alienated key constituencies and compromised voter trust by spreading fabrications and neglecting issues seen as critical by voters. They've largely lost the ability to connect with average citizens and are prioritizing niche issues such as gender ideology while neglecting more critical concerns such as national and domestic security, education, and the economy.

Until and unless the Democrat Party sees fit to prioritize specific, meaningful reforms, a cohesive global vision, and a message that addresses the actual concerns of voters, they risk further electoral losses and the continued fragmentation of their party.

Meanwhile, I for one am enjoying the show!

Image: Andrea Widburg