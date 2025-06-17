Alex Padilla = Democrat cannon fodder

Being kicked upstairs to fill Kamala Harris’s senate seat when she became vice president, Alex Padilla has kept a particularly low profile ever since. That was until last Thursday, when he barged into a press conference being held by HHS secretary Kristi Noem.

It seems likely that Padilla was chosen for this stunt not just because he’s a natural-born thug, he’s also totally expendable. Does anybody know of a Republican who could get elected to the Senate from California? I thought so. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has an open schedule and could easily fill her old seat. She might also be able to recycle some of the chewing gum she previously stuck underneath it.

This stunt was concocted, I suspect, to elicit the usual opprobrium over law enforcement brutality, coming initially from the captive media… eventually to broadly shift public opinion in the Democrats’ favor. There is, however, way too much common knowledge for this to actually happen. We have numerous photos of the event, eyewitness accounts and just plain, old-fashioned logic to prevent the innocent public from being critical of law enforcement personnel just because they had to restrain a berserk thug. Yet he obviously looks Hispanic, deserving of preferential treatment, in the tortured logic of the Left. It only came out later that he was a U.S. senator -- whom hardly anybody ever heard of -- although he was one of two from the nation’s most populous state. What a loser!

Putting this into even broader context, Padilla’s grotesque stunt may have been intended to pave the way for others to put a positive spin on the pro-illegal alien, anti-law enforcement riots in LA. Even though this effort seems to have failed due to its own lack of credibility -- while the Israeli attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities just happened to steal the moment. And then came the Minnesota nut-bag’s political murders. So, this is how the news can be played.

Such overt hostility being performed by a high-ranking elected official can easily be described as a kamikaze attack -- relying on personal sacrifice to achieve maximum effect. As with the Imperial Japanese Air Service in the waning days of WW II, profound desperation can evoke especially risky measures. Polling may well start predicting another looming Republican landslide in next year’s midterms, causing the Democrats to likely pursue more extreme tactics in order to cling to whatever power they still possess.

Can you say “cheating”? A leading indicator could be conspicuously bristling at the slightest suggestion of requiring voters to show a picture I.D., let alone limiting mail-in voting to the infirm and overseas military. Counterfeiting ballots cannot be out of the question, either. Suffice to say, the political hacks struggling for survival have little, if any, concern over being caught while in the act of their nefarious schemes. After all, their enablers in the news media have always been their protectors. Why not now? Stay tuned.

