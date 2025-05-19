The racehorse Journalism lost to Sovereignty two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby, but you can’t keep a good horse down. On Saturday, Journalism had the bit between his teeth, coming from several lengthy lengths behind to win the famed Preakness Stakes (second leg of the Triple Crown) going away. His performance was very impressive, and somewhat dissonant with his name.

That’s because journalism—as in the profession—is riddled with a bunch of lefty losers. They aren’t thoroughbreds, but thorough airheads. Consider Jen Psaki, who is now pretending to be some kind of journalist, something appropriate for fake news. It would be ludicrous were it not MSNBC, but her role is expanding at the network even as her defense of Biden’s mental fitness beggars belief.

Even by its abysmal standards, journalism (the profession) had an awful week that was accentuated by its inescapable complicity in covering up—yes, covering up—Biden’s incapacity to be a functioning human being (let alone President). This was punctuated by the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s audio tapes and today’s news about his cancer diagnosis.

Press race image created using AI.

So, we have dissonance between the name of a splendiferous racehorse and the treacherous occupation from which his name is derived. How to fix this?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is helping. This very smart young gun spearheaded the creation of the new media seat in the White House briefing room. In addition to freshening up the reporting pool, from her public perch, she constantly corrects misreporting journalists (I’m being kind) from legacy media. The MSM lies in many ways, but Karoline and her team won’t let them lie by omission.

Another way to close the gap, assuming that professional journalism is beyond reform, is to rename the horse to break the association. It has been done many times before; for example, in 2020, 678 horses enjoyed a name change. Some of them may even be conscious of that as they respond to their names.

It’s not easy for a racehorse that has already raced, but still possible:

A name change after the horse’s first start is possible but more complicated. If for some reason a horse’s name must be changed at this point, both the old and new name will be used until the horse has raced with its new name three times.

Actually, that its old name will display adjacent to its new name for three races is welcome—it will create more publicity, extend the story, and reinforce the ineptitude of a profession that the horse now ditches.

A handsomely groomed, statuesque, and fleet-of-hoof horse should never be named Journalism. It’s just incongruent. Indeed, any reference to the Fourth Estate is a misnomer. How about Forthright Estate, which Ms. Leavitt is encouraging? MAGA Time? Just about anything would be cleverer than Journalism.

Equine cognition includes the ability to recognize its name, so give that magnificent horse the dignity it deserves. Dignity that is absent from the stale profession of journalism.