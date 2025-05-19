Growth of wind ‘farms’ put Golden Eagle on ‘path to possible extinction’

A species that’s been ranked as a “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) is now on a fast track to “possible extinction.”

And, like essentially all the chaos, brokenness, and death one can observe in the modern world, if you unravel the thread to get to the why, you’ll no doubt arrive at a leftist policy in some capacity.

A drastic increase in violent crime? Look no further than the federal government’s “war on poverty,” open borders, and the promotion of godlessness.

A mental health crisis? Blame abortion—one out of every three or four women is post-abortive, and suffering from serious mental trauma. When men say women are getting crazier, there’s probably a good amount of truth to that. They’re very likely experiencing post-traumatic stress, and not being treated for it. Blame a “health care” industry that’s not focused on selling dangerous medications instead of health and healing. Blame a progressive “education” system that teaches that boys can be girls and girls can be boys, and all it takes is some irreparable mutilation to your sexual organs and a serious drug cocktail of synthetic hormones for the rest of your life.

A worthless dollar? Thank progressive spending to sustain progressive social programs.

A once-thriving species now backsliding toward extinction? Enter…those godawful wind turbines.

According to “shocking new statistical evidence” on the relationship between the expansion of wind “farms” and the population of Golden Eagles in the U.S., the majestic birds are well on their way to being wiped from the map. Here’s the story, from Chris Morrison’s report at The Daily Sceptic:

Eagle deaths due to wind turbines in the western US were increasing by around 9% a year from 2013 to 2020, but this annual increase leapt to 13% from 2020 to 2024, a jump of 49% in the annual increase in death rate. Bird maps are said to show that the relative abundance of golden eagles across much of their western range has declined and areas where declines occurred, ‘align with areas where the most turbines have been constructed’. There are fewer than 40,000 golden eagles in the US and the recent acceleration of wind infrastructure ‘could have a significant negative impact on the golden eagle population’.

(Earlier this month, I wrote a blog on another story about “collapsing bird populations” which (un)coincidentally were happening across areas of the country where the most wind turbines were; read that piece here.)

As always, let’s run the numbers in a different way—I like to do this for additional perspective. If we go off the 40,000 number offered by Morrison (some estimates put that number at 30,000), and we assume the rate of death stays the exact same (it will actually increase as wind turbines keep going up), that means we’re losing 5,200 Golden eagles a year…just to wind turbines. When you consider that these eagles mate for life, that number only amplifies: once a mate is gone, the partner eagle will no longer play a role in reproduction and replenishing the population.

Maybe if the environment and nature matter, we reconsider the towering slaughter machines? Just a thought?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.