Sovereignty trumps Journalism in the human race as well as the equine race

The mesmerizing Kentucky Derby bugle has sounded. The horses are at the starting post, ten furlongs from the finish line. The starter pushes a button to open the gate, and they’re off on the “fastest two minutes in sports.”

Down the stretch they come, 3-1 favorite Journalism and 5-1 Sovereignty are neck and neck, but Sovereignty surges past Journalism to win by one and a half lengths. One and a half, by golly, which is about 14 feet, give or take a muzzle. Sovereignty shines sprucely in the winner’s circle, but vanquished Journalism is bedraggled and muddied. I’ll drink a Kentucky julep to that.

SOVEREIGNTY TURNED ON THE JETS DOWN THE STRETCH TO WIN THE 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY! 🌹👏#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/ZgQEcbvDJb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2025

Can there be a clearer metaphor for our times? The “Sovereignty beating journalism” phrase has already gone viral on social media.

Gallup polls find that journalism ranks very low as a trusted profession (see “reporters”). By contrast, a vast majority of Americans understand the imperative of sovereignty.

Enrollment in journalism schools has declined, but appreciation for our sovereignty has risen as President Trump promises to fiercely protect it. Americans are turning against globalization, so it’s time for open-border “journal-iths” to get off their high horse.

In the human race, as well as the equine race, the importance of sovereignty is galloping past waning journalism, winning hands down…I mean by many lengths. Woah! Journalism’s race is run. But Sovereignty goes giddy up as the pursuit of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing beckons. How appropriate for a horse whose name is based on his dam (female parent), known as Crown.

