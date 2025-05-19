Comey’s virtue signaling gets him in trouble

There is no doubt that James Comey understands the “86” reference. We all have heard it in life, such as in restaurants when one waiter tells another in passing, “86 the Prime Rib,” meaning, “We’re out of it, take it off the menu.” Certainly, any person with the intelligence required to hold jobs that Comey has knows that 86 indicates a negative desired outcome for its linguistic object noun. In this case, the objective noun is “Donald Trump.”

Of course, “intelligence” doesn’t always translate to “smart” or “insightful” about your words and actions, as Comey has shown.

No, Comey just found out that the normal snark amongst leftists is dangerous ground. He got caught virtue signaling amongst his peeps. He thought it would be a coded “wink at me funny” meme when seeing other virtue signaling leftists at wine and cheese parties.

Recall Kathy Griffin and her photo with the severed head and, recently, Robert De Niro and his unhinged Trump rant at Cannes when receiving a lifetime award. Heck, you doubtless can remember hundreds of other such TDS-tinged statements by the left. But Comey is about to learn he stepped over the wrong line in calling for actual harm to the President, which is against the law. And leftists, I believe your mantra is that “No one is above the law,” right?

You know the virtue signaling type. They have the “Hate Has No Home Here“ yard signs, so they can virtue signal to any hapless passersby. Same for the “In this house, we believe“ yard sign with a handful of nonsensical (falsely framed) statements.

And especially the COEXIST bumper sticker that includes symbols of at least one religion whose goal is domination of the other symbols. One would think they’d see the irony of all these signs, but then I’m reminded that we have self-identified groups calling themselves “Gays for Palestine (or Hamas)”, which requires no explanation of the irony here, so obliviousness is a requirement of the left.

And I find it curious that many on the left seem to be stuck in the anal stage of human development, and are emotionally about 3 years old. Don’t believe me? Look at how many people refer to Trump as “Diaper Donny” (or similar) and openly contemplate what is in those diapers. I see this daily on the blog sites I follow, and I wonder how these people can function at all.

Comey thought he had found an “inside joke” that he could share with his fellow members of the “Smug Club,” all of whom think they are superior to, and certainly smarter than, the riffraff. By posting that cute arrangement of rocks on social media, Comey just proved two things. One, he isn’t very smart. And two, he really isn’t very smart.

May he get the full measure of punishment for this action. It cannot be brushed off as “I misspoke” or “I made a mistake” because he knew exactly what he was doing. And he got caught.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and administrative state and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com