The media all knew about Biden’s lack of mental acuity, since at least 2020

After years of intentionally covering up Joe Biden’s diminished mental capacity, the media and other Democrats are working hard to absolve themselves of responsibility for this massive fraud by pretending that the Biden administration somehow tricked them into not knowing.

When Democrats are asked if they lied, they use a new talking point: they say we choose to look forward, not backward.

A pattern of Democrat deception.

They don’t want us to be retrospective, because we would see how willing the leftist cabal was to lie to the American people to attain and retain power in the government. They all knew about Biden’s diminished capacity in 2020 when he ran a campaign from the basement. They needed to hide Biden as much as possible.

Obama and his leftovers, including Blinken, Sullivan, and Susan Rice, knew they would be running the government if they could get Biden across the finish line in 2020.

Democrats in Congress clearly knew that Biden wasn’t running the government.

The cabinet clearly knew. They rarely met and they had to submit questions in advance.

Secretary Austin knew no one got punished for the debacle in Afghanistan, so he knew he could go AWOL for a while without telling Biden and no one would care.

Secretary Mayorkas knew he could continually lie to Congress about the border being secure, and the media, Justice Department, and other Democrats wouldn’t care. They could even lose hundreds of thousands of children without fear of accountability.

Mayor Pete could fail to install EV stations and fail to address the decrepit air traffic control system, and the media and other Democrats would act like he would be a great president.

The White House staff knew what was going on; Jen Psaki, and Karine Jean-Pierre were especially egregious as they pretended that Biden was sharp.

Unelected bureaucrats knew they could spend money and issue regulations without audits. A state department bureaucrat just wrote checks to herself. They knew someone would let them work from home as long as they wanted.

Anthony Fauci knew he could continually lie to Congress and claim everything was based on science. The media and other Democrats wouldn’t care, no matter how much damage he caused to children and others with his lies.

Big donors and Hollywood clearly knew.

But the media was most guilty of perpetuating this fraud by intentionally looking the other way. They never cared that unelected bureaucrats were running the government. They didn’t even care that an autopen was used by one or many persons to issue executive orders, commutations, and pardons.

When Bob Hur issued a report listing Biden’s crimes and saying he wouldn’t be prosecuted because his mind was shot, the media and other Democrats attacked Hur and pretended Biden was exonerated.

When Fox and other media outlets showed videos of Biden getting lost and being confused, the media and other Democrats resorted to the lie that those were deep fakes.

When the WSJ did a detailed report about White House Staff saying Biden wasn’t involved, they attacked the WSJ.

They knew for years yet they were still campaigning and covering for him until the debate.

They also knew about the Biden family corruption for years, yet no matter how much evidence they were shown, they falsely claimed Joe wasn’t involved.

When the New York Post reported on Hunter’s laptop, the FBI, Blinken, 51 former intelligence officers, the media, and other Democrats colluded to lie to the public that this was Russian disinformation. They didn’t care how incompetent or corrupt Biden was. All they cared about was having a Democrat pushing their agenda in the White House.

The same people that covered up the Biden family corruption spread the lies that Trump colluded with Russia for years.

And they know that accepting a gift from a government to the United States is not corruption, unlike the Bidens and Clintons collecting kickbacks to enrich themselves. Or else, every time the U.S. gives money or weapons to Ukraine or any other country with nothing received in return that would be called a corrupt gift. That is nuts.

They know a president has the right to audit the executive branch and control the number of employees and work location.

They know that states, judges, and the legislative branch cannot dictate how many people work for the executive branch. Congress does not go through line by line on the budget at over 400 executive branches to dictate how the money is spent.

For the last ten years, most of the media have worked full time to destroy Trump and elect Democrats. The truth has never mattered. The election interference during this period has dwarfed anything we have ever seen from Russia, China, or Iran. The corruption dwarfs Watergate.

The threat to the Republic is when the media colludes with one party—it is not Republicans calling out the corruption and demanding election integrity.

And we should look forward while we call out the fraud of the past.

Do we want Democrat policies?

Big government, including higher taxes, more spending, and more regulations?

Open borders?

No choice on what kind of cars or appliances we use?

The destruction of reasonably priced energy?

A party that believes that manufacturing is gone for good and dependence on China is fine?

