Huge fentanyl bust in Oregon

This week, we see an article about the largest fentanyl bust in history, which happened in Oregon's capital city, Salem.

Salem isn’t that big, so this drug-dealer was within a few miles of the office of Oregon's attorney general, Dan Rayfield, the chief state law enforcement official. Yet there are constant news stories that the state attorney general has sued the Trump administration for something — usually a sanctuary state position protecting people here illegally. According to reports, the Oregon attorney general has sued the Trump administration over 100 times since taking office.

The same day, this story comes out. We get the news that Shemia Fagan, the former Oregon secretary of state, had to resign because she took a $10,000-a-month job at a shady marijuana operation, La Mota, a business Fagan was supposed to watch and control. After more than two years of investigations, Fagan will only be required to pay a $1,600 fine, and her law license will be restored in full, as if nothing happened

This is the typical Democrat supermajority–led Oregon. Democrats protect Democrats. They lie, cheat, and steal with impunity. They cheat in elections with multiple recounts weeks after or until the Democrat gets enough votes to win.

I keep hoping to see Bondi, Patel, Noem, Bongino, and others turn their attention to the state of Oregon. Oregon is the test lab for all of the things the Trump administration is fighting. I hope to see a number of Democrats arrested and prosecuted for their sanctuary stances. Once that is done, I guarantee that the hidden corruption the Oregon Democrats have been involved in for many years will surface.

John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image via Pixabay.