A confrontation with the rogue Judiciary

Revolutions rarely spring into action without notice. The American Revolution was many years in the making. The Boston Massacre occurred in 1773, not 1776. Many of the longstanding oppressive measures that drove the colonists to revolt in 1776 are catalogued in the Declaration of Independence. As onerous as they were, yet only when the oppression was no longer “sufferable” were the people driven to their last recourse: revolution.

President Trump has been besieged by federal, state, and local judges, even during his campaign. New York State issued what amounts to a bill of attainder against him, not only crafting a special application of law, in which there were no victims, and designed to prosecute only him, but also assigning to a judge the role of real estate assessor, with the threat of imprisonment in a notorious state penitentiary. This case, among others, was widely seen as clearly intended only to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump.

A different sort of revolution has been building up in the United States, against a different kind of tyranny: the tyranny of radical leftist judges. It was only a matter of time before there was outright defiance of those judges. In one case, federal judge Boasberg complained that his order to turn around deportation airplanes already in flight was ignored .

Now there has been an escalation in that buildup.

A Fox News headline reads, ”Fla. AG to rebuff judge who ordered halt to state immigration enforcement: ‘The court has overstepped.’ A Miami federal judge threatened Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier with contempt, which could put him in prison.”

Uthmeier said, “We believe the court has overstepped and lacks jurisdiction there.”

Personal animosities have become a factor in the controversy. The judge said, “What I am offended by is someone suggesting you don’t have to follow my order, that it’s not legitimate.”

Matters could soon spread to other agencies. Quoting from the article, if Uthmeier were to be brought before the judge, the court would likely need the assistance of U.S. Marshal Greg Leljedal of the Northern District of Florida. A Thursday tweet from Uthmeier showed the two men smiling in his office, with the A.G. commenting on their “great meeting.”

Governor DeSantis reportedly was advised in March 2023, in another case, that if federal authorities attempted to arrest then-candidate Trump, he should use the Florida state police to prevent that. DeSantis declined, although he condemned the use of “lawfare” against Trump. Even at that time, the sentiment of open defiance was already in the public forum.

Open defiance of the Judiciary can be prevented, but only if it is firmly established that the courts have no authority to usurp any provisions of Article Two powers of the Constitution, which are reserved to the president alone. If the courts are to have any legitimacy, the personal, political opinions of judges must be aggressively quarantined, and their rulings must clearly reflect that.

The courts are risking that legitimacy. Dishonest judges are a threat to the Republic and must be treated as such.

There is no prospect that President Trump will willingly forfeit his agenda to partisan judicial fiat. As he has, with his entire record, he is no doubt getting his ducks in a row. He will await his moment. When he finally does take a firm stand against judicial partisanship, he will find the right case, at the right time, with strong public support, and when there is dependable political backing. There will be a constitutional crisis, and he will prevail. The reign of judicial tyranny will come to an ignoble end.

If the SCOTUS justices are smart, they will read the writing on the wall. They must rule decisively to defeat their partisan judges. If they do not, Trump will.

Image via Picryl.