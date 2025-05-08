Where were the ‘guardrails’ during Obama’s and Biden’s terms?

Richard Haass has just written a new article in which he essentially trashes Trump:

One Hundred Days that Shook US Foreign Policy We are barely 100 days into US President Donald Trump’s second term, but much is already clear. Trump 2.0 is starkly different: more confident and surrounded by a team determined to implement a far more sweeping agenda. Those staffing the administration – amplifiers more than restrainers, enablers more than guardrails.

Haass is a career bureaucrat. He was president of the Council of Foreign Relations from July 2003 to June 2023, and before that he was a Director of Policy Planning for the State Department. He’s been living on our dime for decades.

I would challenge Haass, journalists, or other Democrats who continually deride Trump appointments as “loyalists” to give us the name of one person in the Obama or Biden administration who opposed their respective boss.

Yet, I don’t hear Haass crying about no “guardrails” during those years.

No one tried to stop Obama when he refused to honor the obligation to put up defense shields in the Czech Republic and Poland to appease Putin.

Where was the outrage when Obama told outgoing Russian president Dmitry Medvedev in 2012 that he could be more flexible with incoming president Vladimir Putin once he was reelected?

Why didn’t anyone working for Obama and Hillary Clinton protest their refusal to lift a finger to protect Americans under attack in Libya? Instead, they concocted a lie about a video and sent Susan Rice out to peddle the falsehood to America.

Where was the State Department when Obama refused to give offensive weapons to Ukraine after they were invaded by Russia in 2014?

Where were the “guardrails” at Justice, State, and intelligence agencies when Obama dictatorially ordered law enforcement to let terrorists off the hook for drug-running to appease Iran?

Why weren’t there protests against building up Iran, which continues to pledge death to America and death to Israel?

The Obama administration illegally spied on thousands of Americans, including Trump and his supporters, and no one cared.

Why weren’t there guardrails to prevent Biden from letting millions of illegals flood into our country? Why didn’t Congress raise a stink when he used massive amounts of taxpayer money to support this massive flood without going through Congress?

Why didn’t anyone care when Biden set out to destroy oil, coal, and natural gas companies, which caused inflation throughout the world, and which helped Iran and Russia finance wars and terrorism?

Where was the media accountability when Biden and his team withdrew troops from Afghanistan, cleared out a prison, and left a deadly disaster?

Where was Haass and other foreign experts when Biden watched Russia as it built up forces around Ukraine and told Putin that a minor invasion would be okay?

Why was it okay to use USAID money to interfere in elections in foreign countries and push radical left policies?

Where are the guardrails on the judicial branch where activist judges think they’re justified to completely control the executive branch?

Finally, where were the guardrails for the American people to prevent unelected bureaucrats from running the government when Biden was clearly incompetent? The answer is they were all too busy lying to the public about how competent Biden was and how great his policies were.

What is Haass worried about guardrails for Trump?

Is he worried that Trump might secure the borders and deport people who broke our laws?

Or is it because Trump’s working hard to achieve energy independence? Lower prices help the poor and middle classes throughout the world, and undermine Iran and Russia, so isn’t this a good thing?

Is Haass offended by Trump’s efforts to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in the bloated government?

Here is another snippet from the article showing how confused Haass is:

Trump 2.0 is an activist, imperial presidency, at home and abroad. He seems to be everywhere, dominating public space and private conversations alike in much of the world. The contrast with his predecessor President Joe Biden could not be starker.

One thing Haass gets right is that the difference between Trump and Biden is stark. Trump is busy. Biden did nothing. He was a puppet for other leftists.

Trump is trying to rapidly reduce the size of government and give the power and money back to the people. Imperialists want a more powerful government. That is the Democrats.

Trump is trying to achieve peace and encourage sovereignty throughout the world while weakening Iran, Russia, and China. How is that imperialism?

Trump is telling NATO to spend more to protect themselves.

Trump is not going around telling poor and underdeveloped countries not to use their natural resources.

Trump is trying to destroy terrorists and cartels. It is a shame other countries aren’t as serious.

Trump is trying to get the Houthis to stop attacking the ships in the Red Sea to help the world. Why did Biden remove them from the terrorist list? Where was Haass then?

Trump is telling other countries that they should always consider their own people first—just like his own attitude of America first. That is not what an imperialist would do. Those countries can do whatever they want on trade. They just can’t block and tariff U.S. goods and expect no retaliation. It is a shame that politicians have let this abuse last for decades.

Image: Public domain.