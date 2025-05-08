About that renaming of the 'Persian Gulf' ...

Listen up, patriots and truth-seekers! Donald J. Trump, the man we’ve backed through hell and high water, is screwing the pooch on a matter of undeniable historical fact: He's calling the Persian Gulf the 'Arabian Gulf.'

According to Fox News:

President Donald Trump is reportedly to rename the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf ahead of his trip to the Middle East in the coming days. The expected announcement was first reported Wednesday by the Associated Press, which clashed with the Trump administration earlier this year over the president renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

But it's 'the Persian Gulf.'

That’s right, the Persian Gulf - never, ever, the so-called “Arabian Gulf.”

This isn’t some woke debate or globalist word game. This is about truth, history, and the ironclad reality that Trump, our champion, is fumbling.

As loyal supporters, we demand that he gets this right, and neutrals must wake up to the stakes. The name “Persian Gulf” isn’t negotiable -- it’s etched in stone, blood, and time. As a Persian-American in exile, hating the Islamic regime in Tehran but loving my Persian heritage, I’m livid that Trump’s betraying our history.

Let’s rip the bandage off: some Arab states, intoxicated by oil money and revisionist fantasies, have been promoting the term “Arabian Gulf” since the 20th century. It’s a pathetic attempt to erase Persia’s legacy and claim a body of water that’s been Persian since the dawn of civilization.

Trump, in his dealings with these Gulf monarchies, has been cozying up to their rhetoric, allowing “Arabian Gulf” to slip into conversations like it’s no big deal.

It’s a massive deal. It’s a betrayal of history, and we won’t stand for it. We love Trump for his ballsy defiance of the establishment, but on this, he’s dead wrong, and we’re calling him out because we’re loyal, not blind.

The Persian Gulf’s name isn’t just an arbitrary label slapped on a map; it is rooted in thousands of years of history.

Since the beginning of time, the Persian Gulf has served as a vital waterway, the crossroads of great civilizations of the ancient world. The Achaemenid Empire, under Cyrus the Great and Darius I, ruled the region from 550 B.C., establishing Persia as the dominant power. Their naval might controlled those waters, and Greek historians like Herodotus and Strabo referred to it as the “Persian Gulf” in their writings.

These weren’t opinions, but facts recorded by eyewitnesses to Persia’s glory.

The Romans, Byzantines, and every major civilization since have used the same name. Maps from the Middle Ages to the 20th century—European, Islamic, you name it — mark it as the Persian Gulf.

The United Nations, not exactly a bastion of anti-Arab sentiment, has reaffirmed this name multiple times, with resolutions in 1971 and 1991 dismissing revisionist nonsense.

The Persian Gulf holds a sacred place in Iranian history and culture. Every year on April 30, Iranians celebrate Persian Gulf Day with fierce pride, holding ceremonies across the country, especially along the Gulf’s coastal regions. This isn’t just a holiday; it’s a defiant stand for our heritage. The name “Persian Gulf” is more than a geographic term; it symbolizes Persia’s enduring legacy.

We Iranians, rightfully proud of our non-Arab identity, guard this name with our lives, rejecting any attempt to erase or degrade our history. For us, any push to call it “Arabian Gulf” is a direct attack on our soul, and Trump’s flirtation with this lie is like a knife in our back.

The “Arabian Gulf” push has been driven by certain Arab states beginning in the 1950s, based on their eagerness to flex their muscles against Iran. It’s not about geography; it’s about power. The Gulf’s southern shores are Arab, certainly, but the northern shores, the historical heart, are Iranian. Persia’s cultural, military, and economic dominance has shaped the region for millennia. The Sassanids, Parthians, and later Islamic Persian dynasties maintained the Gulf as their backyard.

Even when Arabs rose to power, they didn’t dare to rename it -- they knew better.

Only in the last century, with petrodollars and Western appeasement, did this “Arabian Gulf” nonsense gain traction. It’s a lie, plain and simple, and Trump’s participation is a gut punch to truth.

Why does this matter to us, Trump’s base? Because we’re about facts, not feelings. We rallied behind Trump to drain the swamp and to spit in the face of globalist lies. But when he panders to Saudi Arabia or the UAE, letting their revisionist nonsense slide, he’s playing their game, not ours. We’re not here for half-measures or compromises with historical truth. The Persian Gulf’s name is a line in the sand. If we let it fall, we’re no better than the leftists who rewrite history to suit their narrative.

Neutrals, are you listening? This isn’t just about a name -- it’s about whether we stand for what’s real or bow to money and convenience.

Trump’s got to fix this. He’s the guy who stared down North Korea, who moved the embassy to Jerusalem, and who told the U.N. to shove it. He has the spine to call the Persian Gulf by its rightful name and tell the revisionists to pound sand. We’re not asking him to start a war -- just to speak the truth.

The Persian Gulf is Persian, always has been, always will be. No amount of Arab lobbying or think-tank drivel changes that. The evidence is overwhelming: ancient texts, medieval maps, modern international law - all scream “Persian Gulf.” Anything else is a slap in the face to history and to us, his supporters, who expect better.

We’re not giving up on Trump. He’s still our guy, the one who fights for America First.

But loyalty doesn’t mean silence. We’re sounding the alarm because we believe in him and know he can do better. Neutrals, join us—don’t let this slide into another forgotten issue. Demand truth. Demand the Persian Gulf. Trump, hear us: stop this “Arabian Gulf” nonsense. Stand with history. Please stand with us. The Persian Gulf’s name is non-negotiable, and we’re not backing down.



Image: Wikimedia Commons, via Picryl // public domain